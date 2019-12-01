Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
INFRASTRUCTURE in 35 schools in Matebeleland South Province has been damaged by rains.

Presenting a report during a Matebeleland South Provincial Drought Relief Committee meeting on Wednesday, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education representative, Mr Zwelani Dube, said most affected schools had classroom roofs blown off.

He said 30 secondary schools and five primary schools had been affected.

The province has been experiencing rains which have been accompanied by violent winds, lightning and thunder leaving a trail of destruction in the area.

"The rains that have been experienced in the province have resulted in the destruction of infrastructure in several schools namely classroom blocks, teachers' cottages and furniture. In Bulilima four primary schools were affected. At Ntambana Primary School where the roof of two classroom blocks was blown away, a cottage was damaged and desks were also damaged.

"At Tsukuru school four classroom blocks had roofs blown off, at Tjehanga school one block and one cottage was affected. At Ndolwane Primary School two classroom blocks were damaged, one has five classrooms and the other has three classrooms and one cottage was damaged," he said.

Mr Dube said in Mangwe District eight primary schools had been affected, in Gwanda eight primary schools had been affected while in Beitbridge two primary and one secondary school had been affected.
 
He said in Insiza three primary and three secondary schools had been affected.

In Matobo, three primary and one secondary school had been affected while in Umzingwane two primary schools had been affected.

In an interview, acting Matabeleland South Provincial Education Director, Mr Lifias Masukume, said they were still in the process of compiling a conclusive report on the damages as the problem kept recurring.  He appealed to various stakeholders to assist the Ministry in repairing the damaged infrastructure to ensure that lessons were not disrupted.

"We are in the rainy season and these disasters keep recurring. We are still in the process of compiling a report on the extent of damage and the number of affected institutions but the situation has a negative impact on the education system.

"These classrooms that were damaged are the ones that learners rely on and since some have been destroyed, they are now forced to seek shelter in the remaining classrooms or learn from outside which isn't proper. We call on various partners to come in and assist us in repairing this infrastructure so that the learning process for pupils can go back to normal," Mr Masukume said.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

2 hrs ago | 859 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

2 hrs ago | 891 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

2 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Former G40 Kingpin calls for unity

5 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Zimbabwe being turned into a grand circus arena

5 hrs ago | 586 Views

MDC mourns ZUPCO accident victims, blames unroadworthy buses

5 hrs ago | 1208 Views

'Let Zimbabweans find one another, by themselves' diplomats instructed - after 39 years, ravenous hyena midwife to a goat

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

10 Zimra officers, agents arrested for 'smuggling vehicles into Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Teen boy 'drinks brandy' to death

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

We're creating economic space for business, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

24 hrs ago | 2768 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days