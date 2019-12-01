Latest News Editor's Choice


DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

by Staff reporter
LOCAL DStv subscribers will be getting a rare treat from their service provider when they renew their subscriptions this month as they will get a free upgrade to the next bouquet package.

This promotion is only open to subscribers, whether active or in-active of the DStv Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus bouquets when they renew subscription and it cannot be activated if a subscriber downgrades from their current or previous package at time of renewal.

The offer means an Access viewer will be upgraded to Family, Family to Compact and Compact to Compact Plus, and Compact Plus to Premium.

Liz Dziva, MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager said this promotion will run up to December 24 with the free upgrade valid for one month.

"It's a way of thanking customers of these packages for their support and a means of adding value to their DStv experience before, during and after the festive season," Dziva said.

She said those who have already taken advantage of this promotion which was launched last month are happy with the offer as they are getting quality festive season content.

"People who've already taken advantage of this Christmas bonus are reporting great satisfaction at their access to a greater number of channels and programming which includes a large amount of festive season content of course."

Added Dziva: "This treat is all about giving exposure to a greater amount of the rich offering available on DStv. It also acknowledges the difficulties Zimbabwean subscribers face in the current economic climate.  

"The DStv experience is greatly enhanced during the festive season with additional entertainment and a whole range of holiday fun on offer to all viewers."

DStv Premium customers, Dziva said, had not been left out as they have ongoing offers that have been created especially for them and are usually communicated directly to them.

"This time, the focus falls on the many Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus viewers and we know they'll enjoy this festive offer," said Dziva.


Source - chronicle

