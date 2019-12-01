3 liberation war heroes buried

News / National

by Staff reporter

MIDLANDS Province yesterday laid to rest two liberation war heroes, days after another one was also buried at the provincial heroes' acre in Gweru.Those buried yesterday at the provincial shrine are Fredrick Kazunga Kugara (60) whose Chimurenga name was Gondo Resango or Richard Zanu Zanla and Tadios Dziva (61) who was known as Sarudzayi Tichatonga.The two freedom fighters from Redcliff were laid to rest three days after the province had buried William Kudzedzereka (61) of Mbizo suburb in Kwekwe whose Chimurenga name was T42VDAI. Cdes Kugara and Dziva died on December 2 and 3 after short illnesses.Addressing family members, senior Government officials and Zanu-PF supporters during the burial of the two freedom fighters, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima said this was a sad week for the province and the country at large. He said Government was looking at improving the livelihoods of freedom fighters and their families so that they live to enjoy the fruits of their sacrifices."We are saddened to be back in less than three days. We were here burying Kudzedzereka from Mbizo in Kwekwe and today we are here paying our last respects to Kugara and Dziva. These two are part of the many freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country and we must cherish them. Government is working on improving their livelihoods and there are programmes earmarked for them that are in the pipeline," said Minister Mavima.He said Kugara was born on February 3 1958 in Magaranhewe Village in Rushinga. Minister Mavima said Kugara joined the liberation struggle in 1975 and went to Mozambique and stayed at Magundi Machazine area in Chibaware between 1975 and 1976."He trained as a nurse at Tembwe Base Two before proceeding to Ethiopia to further his nursing trade at Tarteck Camp. He came back and fought in Manica before going to Mhondoro," he said.Minister Mavima said Kugara was attested into the ZNA in 1981. "He went to 5 Brigade before he was transferred to Guinea Fowl in Gweru," he said.In 1986, Kugara married Mrs Elizabeth Mangena and rose through the ranks to the position of Warrant Officer Class Two. He said Kugara was deployed under the United Nations Mission in Angola. Minister Mavima said Kugara was deployed to DRC, Eastern Front in 2001 before he retired in 2004."Due to his dedication, he was awarded the following medals, independence medal, liberation medal, long and exemplary service medal and the DRC campaign medal," he said.Kugara is survived by his wife and five children. Dziva was born in 1959 in Mberengwa under Chief Muketi. "He attended Sviba Primary School from Grade one to five before joining the liberation struggle in 1972 in Mozambique. He operated in Gaza Province Two Shikuna Matenda until Ceasefire," Minister Mavima said.Dziva was attested into the ZNA and deployed to 2:4 Infantry Battalion in Mount Darwin. He was deployed in Nyanga when 5 Bole was established under 5:1 Infantry Battalion."Due to his dedication, he was awarded the following medals, independence medal, liberation medal, 10 years' service medal, long and exemplary service medal Mozambique Campaign Medal and the DRC campaign medal," he said.Dziva is survived by Mrs Elisa Dziva and three children.