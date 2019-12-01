Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 liberation war heroes buried

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MIDLANDS Province yesterday laid to rest two liberation war heroes, days after another one was also buried at the provincial heroes' acre in Gweru.

Those buried yesterday at the provincial shrine are Fredrick Kazunga Kugara (60) whose Chimurenga name was Gondo Resango or Richard Zanu Zanla and Tadios Dziva (61) who was known as Sarudzayi Tichatonga.

The two freedom fighters from Redcliff were laid to rest three days after the province had buried William Kudzedzereka (61) of Mbizo suburb in Kwekwe whose Chimurenga name was T42VDAI. Cdes Kugara and Dziva died on December 2 and 3 after short illnesses.

Addressing family members, senior Government officials and Zanu-PF supporters during the burial of the two freedom fighters, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima said this was a sad week for the province and the country at large. He said Government was looking at improving the livelihoods of freedom fighters and their families so that they live to enjoy the fruits of their sacrifices.

"We are saddened to be back in less than three days. We were here burying Kudzedzereka from Mbizo in Kwekwe and today we are here paying our last respects to Kugara and Dziva. These two are part of the many freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country and we must cherish them. Government is working on improving their livelihoods and there are programmes earmarked for them that are in the pipeline," said Minister Mavima.

He said Kugara was born on February 3 1958 in Magaranhewe Village in Rushinga. Minister Mavima said Kugara joined the liberation struggle in 1975 and went to Mozambique and stayed at Magundi Machazine area in Chibaware between 1975 and 1976.

"He trained as a nurse at Tembwe Base Two before proceeding to Ethiopia to further his nursing trade at Tarteck Camp. He came back and fought in Manica before going to Mhondoro," he said.

Minister Mavima said Kugara was attested into the ZNA in 1981. "He went to 5 Brigade before he was transferred to Guinea Fowl in Gweru," he said.

In 1986, Kugara married Mrs Elizabeth Mangena and rose through the ranks to the position of Warrant Officer Class Two.  He said Kugara was deployed under the United Nations Mission in Angola. Minister Mavima said Kugara was deployed to DRC, Eastern Front in 2001 before he retired in 2004.

"Due to his dedication, he was awarded the following medals, independence medal, liberation medal, long and exemplary service medal and the DRC campaign medal," he said.

Kugara is survived by his wife and five children. Dziva was born in 1959 in Mberengwa under Chief Muketi. "He attended Sviba Primary School from Grade one to five before joining the liberation struggle in 1972 in Mozambique. He operated in Gaza Province Two Shikuna Matenda until Ceasefire," Minister Mavima said.

Dziva was attested into the ZNA and deployed to 2:4 Infantry Battalion in Mount Darwin.  He was deployed in Nyanga when 5 Bole was established under 5:1 Infantry Battalion.

"Due to his dedication, he was awarded the following medals, independence medal, liberation medal, 10 years' service medal, long and exemplary service medal Mozambique Campaign Medal and the DRC campaign medal," he said.

Dziva is survived by Mrs Elisa Dziva and three children.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

1 hr ago | 56 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

1 hr ago | 145 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 106 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Former G40 Kingpin calls for unity

4 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Zimbabwe being turned into a grand circus arena

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

MDC mourns ZUPCO accident victims, blames unroadworthy buses

4 hrs ago | 1124 Views

'Let Zimbabweans find one another, by themselves' diplomats instructed - after 39 years, ravenous hyena midwife to a goat

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

10 Zimra officers, agents arrested for 'smuggling vehicles into Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Teen boy 'drinks brandy' to death

5 hrs ago | 657 Views

We're creating economic space for business, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

23 hrs ago | 2745 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

23 hrs ago | 6046 Views

2 die in city bus accident

23 hrs ago | 2962 Views

12 land barons arrested

23 hrs ago | 3225 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

23 hrs ago | 3027 Views

The guilty are always afraid

23 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

23 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

23 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

23 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

23 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

23 hrs ago | 577 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

24 hrs ago | 1655 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

24 hrs ago | 5534 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days