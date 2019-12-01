Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF has castigated the G40 cabal, a grouping of the revolutionary party's rejects, for fuelling false reports of the registration of a shadowy organisation named "Zanu-PF Original", saying the disgraced grouping was soiling the legacy of the mass organisation.  

Reports of the registration of the shadowy party coincided with the launch of the #TysonWabantu campaign by the same grouping, an initiative to campaign for self-exiled former minister, Mr Savior Kasukuwere, who reportedly wants to contest in the 2023 presidential elections.  

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo, called on the party faithful not to be swayed by the machinations of the G40 cabal meant to cause chaos in the country.

"The nauseating and misleading media reports that there is a party calling itself the 'Zanu-PF Original' is an insult to the values and ethos of our liberation struggle which ushered in our freedom and independence in 1980. Our sovereignty did not come on a silver platter. Thousands perished, hundreds were maimed, livestock was looted, and property destroyed. The armed liberation struggle was led by the revolutionary Zanu-PF (Zanu Patriotic Front) party whose composition was the then Zanu and Zapu parties with their armed liberation armies, comprising Zanla and Zipra respectively. All negotiations were held under the banner of the Patriotic Front.  

"The facts are clearly captured in the Unity Accord Agreement of 22 December 1987," said Khaya Moyo. He said the reported formation of the "Zanu-PF Original" must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

"The so-called Zimbabwe African National Unity PF (Original) never existed and the announcement of its existence and the announcement of its formation is a malignant dream driven by the G40 malcontents.  

"The ruling revolutionary Zanu-PF party warns its leadership and membership to remain vigilant and protect the people's party from political wolves whose major pre-occupation is to create chaos, alarm, despondency and instability in our beloved nation. The formation of this outfit must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. Vigilance is the watchword," said Khaya Moyo.  

In a recent interview, Zanu-PF national political commissar, Victor Matemadanda, revealed a plot by the G40 cabal to create a false impression that there is instability in Zimbabwe to scare away investors as part of their broader scheme to overthrow the Government.

Matemadanda who is also the Defence and War Veterans' Affairs Deputy Minister said key members of the G40 cabal met in South Africa weeks ago to discuss strategies to overthrow the Government in a project funded by Zimbabwe's detractors who have discovered that their MDC project has failed to effect their regime change agenda.

Source - chronicle

