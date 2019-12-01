Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO businessman, Mnothisi Nsingo, has been declared Zanu-PF Area 5 District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson after a losing candidate was mistakenly announced as the winner in polls held two weeks ago.

The DCC elections that were held in Bulawayo are set to rejuvenate the party in the province. After the polls, the party's commissariat department erroneously declared Zowa Msika as the winning candidate for Area 5.

However, it has emerged that Msika lost the polls to Nsingo, who runs a bakery.

In a meeting held at the party's provincial headquarters, Davies Hall yesterday, acting Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Absolom Sikhosana declared Nsingo as Area 5 DCC chairperson.

"I'm here to deliver a brief message from the party's commissariat department. We had DCC elections in Bulawayo with Area 5 being superintended by Midlands province. When results were announced I'm advised that there was a mistake where Msika was declared a winner following a typographical error but the winner of the election is Nsingo," said Sikhosana.

"I was called to put the record straight and the correct position is that Nsingo is the Area 5 DCC chairperson. He received 322 votes while Msika's got 82 votes."

He called for unity among party members as they forge ahead to rebuild structures in the province.

"In any election we contest each other but at the end, we reunite and work together to make Zanu-PF stronger. I hoped Msika would be here but he apologised saying he had other commitments. So those who were supporting him I hope they will continue working for the party even under Nsingo's leadership," he said.

Following Sikhosana's announcement, Area 5 members who attended the meeting could not hide their joy as they congratulated their new chairperson. Nsingo said he was happy that the party had rectified the mistake.

"What this means is that I did not just win during the elections, the party and its members also won. There were so many people who were left in disbelief after I wasn't declared a winner. They believed that I would positively contribute to the growth of the party. Therefore, I believe the correction of this mistake puts us back on track to work collectively to make Zanu-PF a formidable force in Bulawayo," said Nsingo.

Nsingo is deputised in Area 5 by Khanien Ngwenya. In Area 1 Raymond Mtomba was elected the chairman and he is deputised by Nkosana Mkandla.

Paul Mutara is Area 2 chairman and his deputy is Ntandoyenkosi Mlilo. Former Njube-Lobengula MP, Maidei Mpala, is Area 3 chairperson and is deputised by Nkonzo Mhlanga while in Area 4 Obert Msindo was elected the chairperson and his deputy is Dennis Sibanda.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

2 hrs ago | 857 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

2 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

2 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Former G40 Kingpin calls for unity

5 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Zimbabwe being turned into a grand circus arena

5 hrs ago | 586 Views

MDC mourns ZUPCO accident victims, blames unroadworthy buses

5 hrs ago | 1207 Views

'Let Zimbabweans find one another, by themselves' diplomats instructed - after 39 years, ravenous hyena midwife to a goat

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

10 Zimra officers, agents arrested for 'smuggling vehicles into Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Teen boy 'drinks brandy' to death

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

We're creating economic space for business, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

24 hrs ago | 2768 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days