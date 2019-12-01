Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO businessman, Mnothisi Nsingo, has been declared Zanu-PF Area 5 District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson after a losing candidate was mistakenly announced as the winner in polls held two weeks ago.The DCC elections that were held in Bulawayo are set to rejuvenate the party in the province. After the polls, the party's commissariat department erroneously declared Zowa Msika as the winning candidate for Area 5.However, it has emerged that Msika lost the polls to Nsingo, who runs a bakery.In a meeting held at the party's provincial headquarters, Davies Hall yesterday, acting Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Absolom Sikhosana declared Nsingo as Area 5 DCC chairperson."I'm here to deliver a brief message from the party's commissariat department. We had DCC elections in Bulawayo with Area 5 being superintended by Midlands province. When results were announced I'm advised that there was a mistake where Msika was declared a winner following a typographical error but the winner of the election is Nsingo," said Sikhosana."I was called to put the record straight and the correct position is that Nsingo is the Area 5 DCC chairperson. He received 322 votes while Msika's got 82 votes."He called for unity among party members as they forge ahead to rebuild structures in the province."In any election we contest each other but at the end, we reunite and work together to make Zanu-PF stronger. I hoped Msika would be here but he apologised saying he had other commitments. So those who were supporting him I hope they will continue working for the party even under Nsingo's leadership," he said.Following Sikhosana's announcement, Area 5 members who attended the meeting could not hide their joy as they congratulated their new chairperson. Nsingo said he was happy that the party had rectified the mistake."What this means is that I did not just win during the elections, the party and its members also won. There were so many people who were left in disbelief after I wasn't declared a winner. They believed that I would positively contribute to the growth of the party. Therefore, I believe the correction of this mistake puts us back on track to work collectively to make Zanu-PF a formidable force in Bulawayo," said Nsingo.Nsingo is deputised in Area 5 by Khanien Ngwenya. In Area 1 Raymond Mtomba was elected the chairman and he is deputised by Nkosana Mkandla.Paul Mutara is Area 2 chairman and his deputy is Ntandoyenkosi Mlilo. Former Njube-Lobengula MP, Maidei Mpala, is Area 3 chairperson and is deputised by Nkonzo Mhlanga while in Area 4 Obert Msindo was elected the chairperson and his deputy is Dennis Sibanda.