Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council has declared its intention of being the country's City of choice in hosting international sporting activities and will take a deliberate approach to improve the various sporting facilities which will also help boost sports tourism.

Sports management defines sports tourism as an act of travelling from one location to another with the goal of being an audience member to a sports competition of any kind. On the global stage, sports tourism generates approximately US$7,68 billion.

While Bulawayo is historically known as the country's industrial hub, its director of housing and community services, Dictor Khumalo, believes that status can also apply in the sports sector and hence their resolve to make sure the City has state of the art sporting facilities that will help lure regional and international sports organisations.

"We want to be the City of Choice when it comes to hosting sporting activities such as soccer, swimming athletics, tennis, basketball you name it and this we shall ensure by providing professional and world class infrastructure," said Khumalo, himself an avid sports person and a great footballer in particular who spends his spare time playing for Amavevane Social Club in the Golden Oldies Social Soccer League.

Early this week, the Confederation of African Football raised a red flag on Mandava and the National Sports Stadium located in Zvishavane and Harare respectively while giving Bulawayo's Barbourfields Stadium the green light to host international matches.

Caf laid down some recommendations  and renovations which have to be done at Barbourfie

lds Stadium in order for the facility to be fully compliant with expected standards and Khumalo said Council embraced the suggestions and will make sure it complies. "The games are beneficial to city residents (socially, economically, culturally and otherwise) and as such we greatly value them being hosted in the city hence we are very keen to comply with the Caf recommendations," said Khumalo.

On Thursday Khumalo said they might have to seek for external expertise to work on the Barbourfields Stadium recommendations since the City might not have the necessary in-house skills.

"We may need external assistance as we do not have in-house technical skills for some of the requirements which are technical and need relevant expertise," said Khumalo.

Besides Barbourfields Stadium, the City also has Khumalo Hockey Stadium which can play host to international matches as it is still in perfect condition.

In 2014, Bulawayo played host to the fifth edition of the African Union Sports Council Region Five Under-20 Youth Games that saw a number of sporting facilities being constructed while existing ones were improved upon.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

1 hr ago | 56 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

1 hr ago | 51 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

1 hr ago | 145 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 108 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Former G40 Kingpin calls for unity

4 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Zimbabwe being turned into a grand circus arena

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

MDC mourns ZUPCO accident victims, blames unroadworthy buses

4 hrs ago | 1124 Views

'Let Zimbabweans find one another, by themselves' diplomats instructed - after 39 years, ravenous hyena midwife to a goat

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

10 Zimra officers, agents arrested for 'smuggling vehicles into Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Teen boy 'drinks brandy' to death

5 hrs ago | 657 Views

We're creating economic space for business, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

23 hrs ago | 2745 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

23 hrs ago | 6046 Views

2 die in city bus accident

23 hrs ago | 2962 Views

12 land barons arrested

23 hrs ago | 3225 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

23 hrs ago | 3027 Views

The guilty are always afraid

23 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

23 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

23 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

23 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

23 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

23 hrs ago | 577 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

24 hrs ago | 1655 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

24 hrs ago | 5534 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days