Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphoko claims immunity

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday applied for his case to be referred to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) where he wants to argue that his rights are being trampled upon because he still has presidential immunity which protects him against prosecution.

Mphoko wants the highest court to rule on whether or not he was still entitled to presidential immunity as stipulated by section 98 of the Constitution.

Mphoko's lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara submitted that they wanted legal clarity so that the court could deal with facts.

"Whether presidential immunity as set out in section 98 of the Constitution extends to acts and or omissions by the Vice-President (and former Vice-President) who alleges and intends to prove that such acts or omissions during the discharge of his or her duties were actuated in accordance with section 99 of the Constitution," Zhuwarara said.

However, the State, represented by Lovack Masuku, submitted that the court has to form an opinion as to whether the request is frivolous or not.

Masuku told the court that if the facts are not disputed, no issue would have arisen in the matter and the defence of good faith can be heard in the trial court not in the ConCourt.

The State argued that Mphoko's request for referral does not raise an issue of fundamental human rights, therefore, the issue of immunity does not exist since he is now out of office.

But Zhuwarara insisted that his client was entitled to immunity.

"Whether the defence of good faith as enunciated in section 98 (4) of the Constitution is available to a Vice-President (and former Vice-President), who alleges and intends to prove that such acts and or omissions were actuated during the discharge of their duties in accordance of section 99 of the Constitution," Zhuwarara said. Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya will make a ruling on December 16.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

1 hr ago | 436 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

1 hr ago | 59 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

1 hr ago | 55 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

1 hr ago | 158 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Former G40 Kingpin calls for unity

4 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Zimbabwe being turned into a grand circus arena

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

MDC mourns ZUPCO accident victims, blames unroadworthy buses

4 hrs ago | 1135 Views

'Let Zimbabweans find one another, by themselves' diplomats instructed - after 39 years, ravenous hyena midwife to a goat

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

10 Zimra officers, agents arrested for 'smuggling vehicles into Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Teen boy 'drinks brandy' to death

5 hrs ago | 661 Views

We're creating economic space for business, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

23 hrs ago | 2750 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

23 hrs ago | 6084 Views

2 die in city bus accident

23 hrs ago | 2966 Views

12 land barons arrested

23 hrs ago | 3227 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

23 hrs ago | 3030 Views

The guilty are always afraid

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

23 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

23 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

23 hrs ago | 3401 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

23 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

23 hrs ago | 578 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

24 hrs ago | 1662 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

24 hrs ago | 5563 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days