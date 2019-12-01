Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has approved an MDC rally set for Chisamba Grounds in Sakubva, Mutare on December 15, after months of banning the opposition party's events.This comes as the police had banned several MDC rallies in the past few months for allegedly failing to comply with some provisions of either the Public Order and Security Act (Posa) or its successor, Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Mopa).The approved Mutare rally also follows threats by the MDC to hold rallies in Mutare and Masvingo without notifying the police who allegedly 'fired at' Chamisa during a national tree-planting event on December 1 in Marondera. The police, however, insisted they only fired teargas in a bid to disperse the opposition party's rowdy supporters.MDC provincial spokesperson for Manicaland David Panganai told the Daily News that the police had verbally approved the rally and MDC Manicaland provincial chairperson and chief whip Prosper Mutseyami's victory celebrations, which were scheduled for Mutare's Dangamvura suburb yesterday.