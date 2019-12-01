Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has approved an MDC rally set for Chisamba Grounds in Sakubva, Mutare on December 15, after months of banning the opposition party's events.

This comes as the police had banned several MDC rallies in the past few months for allegedly failing to comply with some provisions of either the Public Order and Security Act (Posa) or its successor, Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Mopa).

The approved Mutare rally also follows threats by the MDC to hold rallies in Mutare and Masvingo without notifying the police who allegedly 'fired at' Chamisa during a national tree-planting event on December 1 in Marondera. The police, however, insisted they only fired teargas in a bid to disperse the opposition party's rowdy supporters.

MDC provincial spokesperson for Manicaland David Panganai told the Daily News that the police had verbally approved the rally and MDC Manicaland provincial chairperson and chief whip Prosper Mutseyami's victory celebrations, which were scheduled for Mutare's Dangamvura suburb yesterday.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

1 hr ago | 59 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

1 hr ago | 55 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Former G40 Kingpin calls for unity

4 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Zimbabwe being turned into a grand circus arena

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

MDC mourns ZUPCO accident victims, blames unroadworthy buses

4 hrs ago | 1137 Views

'Let Zimbabweans find one another, by themselves' diplomats instructed - after 39 years, ravenous hyena midwife to a goat

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

10 Zimra officers, agents arrested for 'smuggling vehicles into Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Teen boy 'drinks brandy' to death

5 hrs ago | 661 Views

We're creating economic space for business, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

23 hrs ago | 2750 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

23 hrs ago | 6090 Views

2 die in city bus accident

23 hrs ago | 2966 Views

12 land barons arrested

23 hrs ago | 3227 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

23 hrs ago | 3030 Views

The guilty are always afraid

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

23 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

23 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

23 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

23 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

23 hrs ago | 578 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

24 hrs ago | 1664 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

24 hrs ago | 5564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days