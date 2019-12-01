Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief demonstrates at court

by Staff reporter
Chief Tshovani (real name Hlaisi Mundau) and his subjects demonstrated outside the Chiredzi Magistrates Court to express anger against the Chiredzi District Development Coordinator (DDC)'s office and the Joint Operations Command (Joc) that they accuse of meddling in his wrangle with the recently-revived Neromwe chieftaincy.

Chief Neromwe (real name Clemence Madzingo) was at the court to hear a decision regarding his application for a restraining order against Chief Tshovani whom he wants banned from setting foot on any part of his territory.

The case, which was being heard by magistrate Rogers Mawarire, was postponed to December 06.

Chief Tshovani, who was being represented by a lawyer from Majoko and Majoko Legal Practitioners, raised placards outside the court, attacking the Ministry of Local Government, the DDC's office and JOC for corruptly helping to resuscitate a ‘non-existent' chieftainship.

 "DA, JOC yeChiredzi, MP Musikavanhu leave chieftainship issues vukosialihlotiwile tumbuluko Humambo hautsvagwi ndehwekuzvarwa nahwo.

"Ministry of Local Government siyanai nehuori hwekusika humambo husipo munyika yaMambo Tshovani. Tshikani Vugela lakutha tiko lahosi Tshovani," read the placards.

Neromwe is seeking an interim peace order against Chief Tshovani pending a Supreme Court decision on a permanent peace order.

Madzingo was officially installed as substantive chief by Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira together with Chiefs' Council at his homestead at Marambakuzara Primary School earlier this year.

Tshovani disputes the new chieftaincy's legitimacy whose revival came at a big expense to the size of his own area of jurisdiction.

Neromwe was awarded four wards namely ward 17, 26, 28 and 29 in Chiredzi North and Chiredzi West constituencies while Tshovani was left with only three wards.

A few months ago, Chief Tshovani addressed multitudes of Neromwe subjects at Ditoi, angering Neromwe who then applied for a temporary peace order at the local courts.

Source - tellzim

Most Popular In 7 Days