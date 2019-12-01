Econet people urged to learn isiNdebele

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SPECIAL data treat promotion by mobile telecommunications operator Econet Wireless turned into a public relations nightmare after a spelling mistake attracted ire from Ndebele speakers.It is not the first time Econet has gotten it wrong on isiNdebele spellingsEconet once sent its subscribers a message which read: "Good morning, mangwanani, Livhuke njani Zimbabwe! Look out for a special good morning treat from Econet. Coming Soon!"The message should have read "livuke njani" instead of "livhuke njani"The operator's subscribers immediately took to social media to express dismay at the mistake with some Facebook and Twitter users describing the feat as "corporate mistake and a blunder" at its worst.The chairperson of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Languages Translators' Forum, Cont Mhlanga told The Chronicle that companies should engage professionals instead of taking shortcuts in coming up with advertorials."I nearly slammed my phone on the ground in disbelief when I received the message," said Mhlanga.National University of Science and Technology's director of communication and marketing Felix Moyo said such mistakes portray disrespect for users of the language.The executive president of the Public Policy Research Institute of Zimbabwe Samukele Hadebe said Econet should be more thorough in its communication systems.