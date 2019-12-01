Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man fingers police boss, hangs self

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago
A 54-YEAR-OLD man from Maboleni area in Lower Gweru committed suicide by hanging himself from the trusses of his bedroom hut and left a note indicating he took his life after failing to raise money to repair a broken pool table belonging to a local police boss.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands province Assistant Inspector Ethel Mkwende yesterday confirmed the incident but said she was yet to get the circumstances surrounding the matter.

"If I get the circumstances of the suicide, I will send the details to the national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi," said Asst Insp Mkwende.

 According to sources, Douglas Lunga was playing a game of pool at Maboleni Business Centre on Monday with a friend only identified as Moyo when they damaged the table reportedly owned by Maboleni Officer-in-Charge, Inspector Joshua Ngeta.

"The now deceased and his friend intended to play pool but they broke the table as they tried to retrieve some of the balls by smashing it on the floor.

"The pool table which was at Ndini Shop belonged to the Maboleni police station Officer-in-Charge and when he was called and informed of the incident, he ordered that the two visit the police station," said the source.

The source said at the police station, the two were detained overnight and released the following morning without charge.

"They were asked to pay US$500 each towards repairing the pool table and were released without charge after they committed to paying the figure in writing.

 "While at home, the now deceased then penned a suicide note indicating that he had no capacity to raise the $500 which was required in the form of United States dollars, hence he decided to take his life," said the source.

Lunga's daughter, Ms Sthabile Lunga yesterday said police who attended the scene recorded the suicide case under police RRB number 3970979.

She said the police also took away the suicide note.

"My father had a suicide note that he penned before he hanged himself during the night of December 2 which indicates that he had failed to raise the money which was needed to repair the pool table which he had allegedly broken," Ms Lunga said.

Insp Ngeta declined to comment when he was contacted yesterday.

"I can't comment on that. Get the facts of the suicide incident from our police district headquarters," he said.

Source - chronicle

