Mnangagwa scores Midlands backing for 2023 elections

by Staff reporter
The Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Inter-district Conference has endorsed the candidature of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party's sole candidate for the 2023 presidential elections.

The resolutions read by Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Vice Chairman, Robson Nyathi were a result of the provincial inter-district conference held this Saturday ahead of the National People's Conference scheduled for Goromonzi in Mashonaland East Province.

"As a province, we have resolved to endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the sole presidential candidate for 2023 elections in line with the dictates of the party's constitution," he said.

Midlands Provincial Chairman, Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube urged party supporters to rally behind President Mnangagwa's vision.

"We need to walk in the path of President Mnangagwa. His vision will take us to a Zimbabwe we will be proud of. It's time to weed out those who are not walking with us," said Engineer Ncube.

The party's National Commissar, Victor Matemadanda castigated the culture of denigrating other party members which he said is rife within the Midlands Province.

"I'm not happy with the culture that is creeping particularly in this province. We have people who are busy denigrating other party members, labeling them G40 and all sorts of names. We need to grow the party as opposed to destroying it. We have comrades who used to be in the Rhodesian forces but eventually helped in winning the war. There is no comrade better than the other. Let's work in harmony," said Matemadanda.

The revolutionary party is currently undergoing restructuring exercise as it seeks to strengthen all its structures ahead of the 2023 general elections.



Source - zbc

