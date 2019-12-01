Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2

News / National

by Staff reporter

A few hours separate us from the establishment of the historic boxing fight in Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which will bring together British boxer Anthony Joshua and Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz for the heavyweight titles.This is the second encounter between Ruiz and Joshua, after the latter lost his first confrontation months ago against a Mexican boxer in New York.Joshua seeks to regain the WBA boxing titles, WBO, and IBF that he lost in the first confrontation.And if Joshua's confrontation with Ruiz will begin at midnight on Saturday, the exciting show will start at 6 pm KSA with exciting exciting upcoming matches.The following are the upcoming showdowns:* Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua on the heavyweight titles of WBO-IBF-WBA unions. 12 rounds each round 3 minutes.* Alexander Bovetkin vs. Michel Hunter in the WBA Heavyweight Class .. 12 rounds each round 3 minutes.* Dilian White vs. Maresus Molina in the Heavyweight Class 10 rounds each round 3 minutes.* Philip Hargovic v. Eric Molina .. WBC Heavyweight title .. 12 rounds every round 3 minutes.* Muhammad Rasul Majidov vs Tom Little in the heavyweight category .. 8 rounds each round 3 minutes.* Diego Pichiko vs. Selimiani Saidi, middleweight group, 4 rounds, each round 3 minutes.* Hobby Price against Swedish Mohamed, cock weight 4 rounds, 3 minutes each round.* Majid Al Naqbi against Ilya Biroushvili .. in the lightweight category .. 4 rounds, and each round is 3 minutes.* Zuhair Al-Qahtani v. Omar Al-Dossary .. The Middle East Lightweight Belt WBC .. 8 rounds each round 3 minutes.