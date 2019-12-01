SADC Boss speaks on Zimbabwe's November 2017 coup

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Executive Secretary of SADC Dr Stergomena Tax says Zimbabwe never experienced a coup but a change of Administration that all Zimbabweans celebrated.Responding to Zimbabweans who were questioning SADC's support of the coup Tax said, "Which coup? SADC is unaware of the said coup, is aware of change of administration that was extensively celebrated and supported by nationals!"Tax said SADC will not meddle in the affairs of Zimbabwe but encourages the citizens to engage the local and internal systems in achieving their grievances."I have already responded to this. Use the Parliament and Judiciary. Engage with the Executive. Regional bodies come in after exhausting internal mechanisms. Are you at that stage? Use the Parliament and Judiciary. Engage with the Executive. Regional bodies come in after exhausting internal mechanisms."When questioned whether SADC was seeing democracy in Zimbabwe Tax said, "Why, the parliament is composed of the ruling party and the opposition? 1/3 is the opposition!"In November 2017, the army waged a military coup that ended 37 years of the late President Robert Mugabe's iron rule.The coup claimed the life of CIO Boss Peter Munetsi and many unaccountable for citizens.