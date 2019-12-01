Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SADC Boss speaks on Zimbabwe's November 2017 coup

by Mandla Ndlovu
12 secs ago | Views
The Executive Secretary of SADC Dr Stergomena Tax says Zimbabwe never experienced a coup but a change of Administration that all Zimbabweans celebrated.

Responding to Zimbabweans who were questioning SADC's support of the coup Tax said, "Which coup? SADC is unaware of the said coup, is aware of change of administration that was extensively celebrated and supported by nationals!"

Tax said SADC will not meddle in the affairs of Zimbabwe but encourages the citizens to engage the local and internal systems in achieving their grievances.



"I have already responded to this. Use the Parliament and Judiciary. Engage with the Executive. Regional bodies come in after exhausting internal mechanisms. Are you at that stage? Use the Parliament and Judiciary. Engage with the Executive. Regional bodies come in after exhausting internal mechanisms."

When questioned whether SADC was seeing democracy in Zimbabwe Tax said, "Why, the parliament is composed of the ruling party and the opposition? 1/3 is the opposition!"

In November 2017, the army waged a military coup that ended 37 years of the late President Robert Mugabe's iron rule.

The coup claimed the life of CIO Boss Peter Munetsi and many unaccountable for citizens.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa should apologise for Gukurahundi massacres, says Tshinga Dube

13 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Mnangagwa scores Midlands backing for 2023 elections

13 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Man fingers police boss, hangs self

15 hrs ago | 4141 Views

Econet people urged to learn isiNdebele

15 hrs ago | 3218 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

20 hrs ago | 4785 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

20 hrs ago | 3522 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

20 hrs ago | 4640 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

20 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

20 hrs ago | 6980 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

20 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

20 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

20 hrs ago | 359 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

20 hrs ago | 216 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

20 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

20 hrs ago | 270 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

20 hrs ago | 349 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

20 hrs ago | 269 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

20 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

20 hrs ago | 427 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

20 hrs ago | 1360 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

20 hrs ago | 222 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

20 hrs ago | 436 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

20 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

20 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

20 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 359 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

20 hrs ago | 247 Views

Former G40 Kingpin calls for unity

22 hrs ago | 3745 Views

Zimbabwe being turned into a grand circus arena

23 hrs ago | 802 Views

MDC mourns ZUPCO accident victims, blames unroadworthy buses

23 hrs ago | 1631 Views

'Let Zimbabweans find one another, by themselves' diplomats instructed - after 39 years, ravenous hyena midwife to a goat

23 hrs ago | 671 Views

10 Zimra officers, agents arrested for 'smuggling vehicles into Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Teen boy 'drinks brandy' to death

24 hrs ago | 843 Views

We're creating economic space for business, says Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 1240 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days