Welshman Ncube welcomes Kasukuwere to oppossition politics

by Mandla Ndlovu
MDC Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube has welcomed former ZANU PF Political Commissariat Saviour Kasukuwere to opposition politics.

Writing on Twitter Ncube said, "Welcome to the opposition my brother Tyson hoping u have learned the lesson of history from the failed J. Mujuru experiment that it is foolish to think that ZANUPF is a voluntary organisation whose members and supporters can leave at their whim and vote for whosoever they want."

Welsman Ncube's statement invited mockery from National Patriotic Front Spokesperson  Jealousy Mawarire who said, "Hope you also learnt from your failed MDC-N experiment that MDC is not a voluntary organisation where members support whoever they want."

Kasukuwere is rumoured to be behind the #TysonWabantu Movemnt which launched itself to the political super league of Zimbabwe last Friday.


In a tweet on Friday the organisation said, "The #TysonWabantu Movement needs to be demystified and understood by all, this movement was started by various groups who believe in the capabilities and abilities of  Kasukuwere to lead, we to this day await Kasukuwere acceptance to lead us into a formidable movement."
Kasukuwere is yet to endorse the movement.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days