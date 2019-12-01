Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

by Mandla Ndlovu
Former Zimpapers Head of Digital Services Dr Delta Milayo has urged all Zimabbweasn who are able to exit the country to do so as soon as they can.

Milayo revealed that she had obtained a passport for her son and she was on his to exiting the country.

"I'm with a doctor who's sharing how he and his 9 colleagues have secured jobs in Ireland, after being fired. He's collecting his visa end of the week and will start work in January. I urge those who can, to find a way out of this country Got my son's passport last week... I'm out."

The economic challenges affecting the country have forced many Zimbabweans to be economic refugees in countries like South Africa and Botswana where there are treated as second class citizens.

In South Africa the Democratic Alliance has called for strict policing at the borders to avoid an influx of illegal immigrants who are pouring into the neighbouring country.



Source - Byo24News

