Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Five police officers were recently attacked and injured by civilian gang in Harare.This is contained in the Zimbabwe Peace Project latest report."On 22 November 2019, five Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers were attacked in Harare Central Business District (CBD) by a gang of 16 assailants. According to the police the officers were beaten and injured by the gang," ZPP reported.The ZPP said the gang also robbed a civilian of US $ 100.00 and ZWD 1900.00 after assaulting him."The tension is not only between the state and citizens, there is increasing conflict among political party supporters. In Hwange East on 13 November 2019 a group of eight Zanu PF activists threatened to beat up and destroy thehome of an individual who had criticised the ‘New Dispensation.'" ZPP said.It said the victim, who is a known Mthwakazi activist, criticised the Mnangagwa administration during a budget meeting conducted by the Victoria Falls Municipality stating that 'they lacked foresight and were clueless in turning around the fortunes of the country.'"This angered the Zanu PF activists who confronted the victim and threatened him in full view of the public. In Zengeza East ward 6 an MDC activist was assaulted by a gang of six unidentified Zanu PF male youths in the Nyatsime area," ZPP reported."On 6 November 2019 the victim was attacked with iron bars on his way home and sustained serious injuries. The youth accused the victim of discouraging people from attending the anti-sanctions march which was held on the 25th of October 2019."