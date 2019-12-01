Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

by Stephen Jakes
39 secs ago | Views
Five police officers were recently attacked and injured by civilian gang in Harare.

This is contained in the Zimbabwe Peace Project latest report.

"On 22 November 2019, five Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers were attacked in Harare Central Business District (CBD) by a gang of 16 assailants. According to the police the officers were beaten and injured by the gang," ZPP reported.

The ZPP said the gang also robbed a civilian of US $ 100.00 and ZWD 1900.00 after assaulting him.

"The tension is not only between the state and citizens, there is increasing conflict among political party supporters. In Hwange East on 13 November 2019 a group of eight Zanu PF activists threatened to beat up and destroy the
home of an individual who had criticised the ‘New Dispensation.'" ZPP said.

It said the victim, who is a known Mthwakazi activist, criticised the Mnangagwa administration during a budget meeting conducted by the Victoria Falls Municipality stating that 'they lacked foresight and were clueless in turning around the fortunes of the country.'

"This angered the Zanu PF activists who confronted the victim and threatened him in full view of the public. In Zengeza East ward 6 an MDC activist was assaulted by a gang of six unidentified Zanu PF male youths in the Nyatsime area," ZPP reported.

"On 6 November 2019 the victim was attacked with iron bars on his way home and sustained serious injuries. The youth accused the victim of discouraging people from attending the anti-sanctions march which was held on the 25th of October 2019."

Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

36 mins ago | 106 Views

Welshman Ncube welcomes Kasukuwere to oppossition politics

3 hrs ago | 1632 Views

SADC Boss speaks on Zimbabwe's November 2017 coup

3 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Mnangagwa should apologise for Gukurahundi massacres, says Tshinga Dube

16 hrs ago | 2601 Views

Mnangagwa scores Midlands backing for 2023 elections

16 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Man fingers police boss, hangs self

18 hrs ago | 4857 Views

Econet people urged to learn isiNdebele

18 hrs ago | 3792 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

23 hrs ago | 5099 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

23 hrs ago | 3701 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

23 hrs ago | 4993 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

23 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

23 hrs ago | 7234 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

23 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

23 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

23 hrs ago | 390 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

23 hrs ago | 240 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

23 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

23 hrs ago | 301 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

23 hrs ago | 384 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

23 hrs ago | 303 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

23 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

23 hrs ago | 496 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

23 hrs ago | 1526 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

23 hrs ago | 252 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

23 hrs ago | 516 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

23 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

23 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

23 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

23 hrs ago | 256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days