Man in trouble for raping form 3 pupil

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Man from Kensington in Bulawayo is in trouble after he allegedly raped a form three pupil during her guardian's absence.Hardlife Mugarisi (26) was not asked to plead to rape when he appeared before the Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.The magistrate remanded him in custody to December 19.The court heard that early November the girl was at home alone. Mugarisi's wife was also in hospital when he arrived home and found the girl alone.He called her into his room pretending before pushing her onto bed and removing her clothes. Mugarisi who is the co-tenant with the girl's parentsThe court was told that the girl tried to reason with him but Mugarisi took a condom showed her explaining that she would never get pregnant.She tried to fight Mugarisi but was overpowered. Mugarisi then raped her.The girl picked up her clothes to leave and she discovered that Mugarisi had not used the condom.Mugarisi threatened her not to tell anyone.