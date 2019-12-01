Latest News Editor's Choice


Christian group in wrangle with Zanu PF activists over land

by Stephen Jakes
50 secs ago | Views
A land dispute involving a Christian group, Jehovah Reigns Children's Home and 23 Zanu PF activists  is pending at the High court amid revelations  the disputing parties are fight for the control and ownership of Plot number 10 Chelmar farm in Umguza.

Zanu PF activists are accused of having settled in the plot illegal.

The plot was allocated to the organisation in 2012

Indications are that Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo is protecting the settlers from being evicted.

The organisation have since reported the matter to the  Ministry of lands, land Reform and Resettlement and an instruction is alleged to have been given that the settlers to vacate the land.

Reverend James Mpande Ncube the leader of the organisation indicated that   the farm was left by a white farmer in 2002 at the height of the land reform programme and 10 people  illegally settled in  it including a village head Lofu Ngoma.  

Ncube said they had applied for land to the Lands ministry and they were given the piece of land in question and an offer letter they have was issued in 2012 with the promise to get a lease.

Ncuce said most of the people settled recently in the farm thereby disturbing the organisation's operations.

Source - Stephen Jakes

Most Popular In 7 Days