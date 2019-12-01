Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

ZANU PF activist Headman Sibanda is embroiled in a nasty divorce case with his wife whom they have lived separately for 18 years.Sibanda accuses his wife Alice Sibanda Nee Mudzimwa of walking out of their matrimonial home and staying away for 18 years depriving him of their conjugal rights.In the summons of a case that is pending in the court Sibanda said he and Alice are husband and wife since April 26 1996 in terms of the Marriages Act Chapter 5:11.He said they are both were born and bred in Zimbabwe."The marriage was blessed with children namely, Kudzai, Nomusa, Rumbidzai Shamiso and Thandiwe Sibanda who are now majors and are no longer subject to this divorce proceedings," Sibanda submitted."The marriage relationship has irretrievably broken down beyond reconciliation on account of one or more one or more of the following reasons, the defendant walked out of the matrimonial home in the year 2001 and left the plaintiff with all the children."He said they have not shared conjugal rights since 2001 which situation is inconsistent with normal marriage relationship."The plaintiff has since lost all love and affection for defendant and has moved on with his life and the same applies to the defendant. The parties at law do not have any movable or immovable property for distribution," Sibanda said.He then prayed for a divorce.