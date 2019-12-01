Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

by Staff Reporter
19 secs ago | Views
AS the world commemorates the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV), the spotlight is mainly on children and women as they are the chief victims.

But while society, which is largely patriarchal, expects men to be macho as heads of families, many of them are silent victims of GBV.

Last week, The Sunday Mail Society spoke to a man who claims to have "lived in hell" with his wife for 17 years.

Except for his neighbours who heard his screams during frequent attacks and his four children who would witness the gruesome attacks, Mathew Manzini (not his real name) never opened up to his relatives.

Last week, three years after his marriage crumbled under his ex-wife's fierce blows, Manzini finally shared his horrific experiences with this publication.

Manzini, a Harare City Council employee, got married to his college sweetheart in 1996.

They were blessed with four children.

Like any other couple, their first days of marriage felt like a honeymoon.

The 47-year-old Manzini said apart from ordinary marriage squabbles, he never had major conflicts with his wife for the first three years of marriage.

He said after the birth of their second child in 2000, his wife became violent. However, he kept it to himself.

"All of a sudden she became violent and I could not figure out why. Even when I did good things, I would be criticised. I took it lightly, thinking that maybe age was taking a toll on our marriage, although we were not old at all," he said.

His wife took over access to their bank accounts, including mobile banking.

A few months later, Manzini became a victim of constant physical attacks. He could not fight back as she could easily defeat him in a fist fight.

Since then, he would steer clear of any form of arguments with her. At times, he would avoid going home early after work.

But this was only the beginning of his troubles, Manzini told us.

"I became the bishop's driver at church, so we would travel a lot around the country and beyond borders. The bishop's son became close to me, treating me like a brother and he would visit my home anytime, even when I was away," he recalled.

Some neighbours warned Manzini of the "suspicious visitor", with others even taking pictures of the man. But Manzini could not believe that the bishop's son could do anything to harm his marriage.

Unbeknown to Manzini, the bishop's son was spending nights at his house whenever he was away.

The father of four has fresh memories of the night he discovered that indeed, the bishop's son was having an affair with his wife.

However, Manzini had to keep his mouth shut for fear of a thorough beating from the wife.

The abuse became more frequent. Minor things like WhatsApp messages would trigger beatings.

"I would try to explain that l was on a men's WhatsApp group where things such as nude pics are posted, but she would still attack me. One day, I remember waking up in a pool of blood as she stood over me staring. I was feeling dizzy and powerless, my nose was broken and l had to consult various specialists," he narrated.

That incident left one of his nostrils permanently blocked. For several months, he had a wheezing sound in his ears.

For years, Manzini suffered in silence. Frequent verbal and physical abuse became "normal" for the family.

But in 2016, Manzini confronted his worst fears. He confronted his wife and her boyfriend about their affair and demanded a DNA test for the couple's only son, who was aged five back then.

The tests proved that Manzini was the father and out of "love" or rather fear, he forgave his wife hoping the situation at home would become normal.

However, it deteriorated.

Manzini was told to move out of the couple's bedroom. The couch became his new bed.

"One night, all hell broke loose out of the blue. She just came from the bedroom and started brutally attacking me with fists and wooden weapons until I escaped through the window. I was in my underwear, without anywhere to go for the night," he recalled.

He spent the night outside and his third daughter had to secretly give him warm clothes through the window.

That fateful night in 2016 marked the end of their 20 years of marriage.

His wife left with all the children and she is obstructing any form of communication between Manzini and the children.

To this day, Manzini is still nursing injuries from that last attack.

Source - Sunday Mail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

4 mins ago | 19 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

8 mins ago | 17 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

13 mins ago | 9 Views

After decades of Police State misrule chicken have come home to roost - Police and soldiers are starving

15 mins ago | 40 Views

'Our fundamentals are now sound' IMF told - not so with corrupt, rigged elections, game changers

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Fidelity printers, mining firm fight over equipment

18 mins ago | 15 Views

Christian group in wrangle with Zanu PF activists over land

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Man in trouble for raping form 3 pupil

21 mins ago | 46 Views

Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

22 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

57 mins ago | 490 Views

Welshman Ncube welcomes Kasukuwere to oppossition politics

3 hrs ago | 1858 Views

SADC Boss speaks on Zimbabwe's November 2017 coup

3 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Mnangagwa should apologise for Gukurahundi massacres, says Tshinga Dube

16 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Mnangagwa scores Midlands backing for 2023 elections

17 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Man fingers police boss, hangs self

18 hrs ago | 4903 Views

Econet people urged to learn isiNdebele

19 hrs ago | 3825 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

23 hrs ago | 5123 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

23 hrs ago | 3717 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

23 hrs ago | 5033 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

23 hrs ago | 3340 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

23 hrs ago | 7267 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

23 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

23 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

23 hrs ago | 394 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

23 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

23 hrs ago | 308 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

23 hrs ago | 392 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

23 hrs ago | 307 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

23 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

23 hrs ago | 502 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

23 hrs ago | 1542 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

23 hrs ago | 254 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

23 hrs ago | 521 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

23 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

23 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

23 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 399 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

23 hrs ago | 258 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days