Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New benefits for war collaborators

by Staff reporter
53 secs ago | Views
Government will not pay compensation to war collaborators but will establish a fund to bankroll income-generating projects, President Mnangagwa has said.

War collaborators were pushing for grants similar to those paid to war veterans in 1997. They will also receive medical and educational benefits.

There are more than 100 000 surviving war collaborators who played a key role in the country's liberation war by providing intelligence, information, shelter and food to combatants.

The President told the gathering of war collaborators at the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILIWACO) Conference in Harare yesterday that a kitty to finance various empowerment projects would be unveiled once the vetting exercise is completed.

"We know that you wanted compensation, but if we go for compensation, no one will want to be left out.

"But once you are done with your vetting, we have a window of funds that we have arranged for you. There are three or so that have been set up. We are going to fund these projects for you to empower yourselves. These funds are not for individuals, so you need to set up groups and identify what you can do," he said.

"We will not forget what you did and we will reward you."

War collaborators will also receive medical assistance, while their children will also benefit from educational grants offered by Government through the scheme that is already being provided to war veterans.

But such benefits will only be extended by amending the law to include them.

"We have the numbers in Parliament to pass the legislation," said President Mnangagwa.

Following the recent admission of war veterans as a fully fledged wing of Zanu-PF, war collaborators will now have an office to deal directly with their matters at the party's headquarters, he added.

The President said he wanted to meet children of both war veterans and war collaborators.

"You are products of the revolution. For us to continue in the correct line, it requires those who were baptised by the fire of the revolution of our armed struggle.

"We must pass on this doctrine of loyalty, perseverance and dedication to our children. We want to pass this spirit from one generation to another. I am aware that your children have different associations of their own. I would like to have a meeting with children of war veterans and war collaborators so that we encourage them to continue to pass on our revolutionary virtues."

He also immediately granted a request by ZILIWACO members to increase the number of delegates who will attend this week's Zanu-PF National People's Conference from five per district to 10.

In her remarks, ZILIWACO patron and Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, paid tribute to her predecessor, the late national heroine Shuvai Mahofa for uniting war collaborators and making ZILIWACO a formidable association.

"We want you to complete your vetting process so that you can benefit from the party's income-generating projects. If you produce food on your own, at the community level, you will be able to feed your families through much cheaper prices. We are also going to help you with inputs for production of sunflower so that you can produce cooking oil on your own."

ZILIWACO chairperson Pupurai Togarepi said the association was solidly behind President Mnangagwa.

At the end of the conference, President Mnangagwa handed out 5 000 pockets of small grain seed to delegates.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

4 secs ago | 0 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Subsidies to cover 7 more basic goods

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

9 mins ago | 21 Views

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

13 mins ago | 50 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

17 mins ago | 32 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

21 mins ago | 34 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

22 mins ago | 13 Views

After decades of Police State misrule chicken have come home to roost - Police and soldiers are starving

23 mins ago | 82 Views

'Our fundamentals are now sound' IMF told - not so with corrupt, rigged elections, game changers

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Fidelity printers, mining firm fight over equipment

26 mins ago | 21 Views

Christian group in wrangle with Zanu PF activists over land

28 mins ago | 43 Views

Man in trouble for raping form 3 pupil

29 mins ago | 75 Views

Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

30 mins ago | 141 Views

Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

1 hr ago | 660 Views

Welshman Ncube welcomes Kasukuwere to oppossition politics

3 hrs ago | 1940 Views

SADC Boss speaks on Zimbabwe's November 2017 coup

3 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Mnangagwa should apologise for Gukurahundi massacres, says Tshinga Dube

16 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Mnangagwa scores Midlands backing for 2023 elections

17 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Man fingers police boss, hangs self

18 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Econet people urged to learn isiNdebele

19 hrs ago | 3837 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

23 hrs ago | 5129 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

23 hrs ago | 3721 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

23 hrs ago | 5043 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

23 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

23 hrs ago | 7272 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

23 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

23 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

23 hrs ago | 395 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

23 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

24 hrs ago | 308 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

24 hrs ago | 394 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

24 hrs ago | 310 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

24 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

24 hrs ago | 506 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

24 hrs ago | 1549 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

24 hrs ago | 254 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

24 hrs ago | 530 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

24 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

24 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

24 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 400 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

24 hrs ago | 258 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days