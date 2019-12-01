Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC on high alert for meat safety

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council has allayed fears of formalin use in city butcheries following the closure of 25 butcheries in Harare on allegations of using the embalming chemical substance to preserve meat and avert losses due to power outages and low purchasing patterns by consumers.

Formalin is a chemical that is used to preserve corpses. The city's senior public relations officer, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu, said they have not encountered challenges with regards to the quality of meat amid reports of meat rotting in butcheries. She said they were on high alert for any chemical substance that may affect the quality of meat that people consume.

"Use of formalin in the preservation of meat would need tests to be conducted to ascertain its presence. The City of Bulawayo has not come across circumstances warranting the need to test for the chemical in butcheries in the city," she said.

A survey carried out by Sunday News revealed that supermarkets and most butchers have meat that has been in store for weeks due to low consumer purchasing power coupled with erratic power supplies affecting its quality. Mrs Mpofu said it was important for meat suppliers to stock meat they have the capacity to preserve.

"There is a need for butcheries to ensure that they stock meat that their cold rooms and fridges can adequately preserve. There is also a need to ensure that stocks are purchased according to projected demand so as to avoid keeping meat for too long. Good housekeeping is also encouraged where the first in, first out principle is maintained," she said.

The city council urged residents to report all matters involving  the sale of rotten meat and other food stuffs to council for remedial action to be taken.

Mrs Mpofu said inspection of butcheries and other food outlets was done on a routine basis to check on the quality of products being sold to residents.

"The inspections involve assessing the quality of food in terms of its suitability for human consumption and its aesthetics. The current power outages have posed a challenge in keeping meat. However, the council is all out to ensure that spoilt meat is not sold to the public," she said.

She added that the butcheries and outlets that were visited by city council were displaying meat that was suitable for human consumption and where meat was found to be unsuitable it was condemned and destroyed.

"The council would like to commend some outlets which have approached our Health Services Department when their meat goes bad and seek for assistance in condemnation of the meat for accounting purposes," she said.

Issues of affordability and availability of electricity has affected most butcheries in the city's western suburbs with meat turning green and emitting an unpleasant smell.

To avoid losses butcheries in Harare were using formalin to preserve meat and make it last longer in stock. This led to the arrest of 754 businesspeople and vendors for selling uninspected meat. The informal traders have been selling beef for $50 per kilogramme, half of the average price charged by licensed butcheries.

It was suspected that the meat was being sourced from carcasses of dead animals or stolen ones. Some butcheries were reportedly adding sodium metabisulfite, a chemical which when sprayed on meat maintains its hue to make the meat look fresh.

It is also said the chemical keeps flies away and can preserve meat for up to two months.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

30 secs ago | 2 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

48 secs ago | 1 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

1 min ago | 2 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

2 mins ago | 3 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Subsidies to cover 7 more basic goods

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

10 mins ago | 22 Views

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

14 mins ago | 51 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

18 mins ago | 34 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

22 mins ago | 35 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

23 mins ago | 13 Views

After decades of Police State misrule chicken have come home to roost - Police and soldiers are starving

25 mins ago | 87 Views

'Our fundamentals are now sound' IMF told - not so with corrupt, rigged elections, game changers

26 mins ago | 26 Views

Fidelity printers, mining firm fight over equipment

28 mins ago | 22 Views

Christian group in wrangle with Zanu PF activists over land

29 mins ago | 45 Views

Man in trouble for raping form 3 pupil

30 mins ago | 83 Views

Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

32 mins ago | 147 Views

Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

1 hr ago | 689 Views

Welshman Ncube welcomes Kasukuwere to oppossition politics

3 hrs ago | 1953 Views

SADC Boss speaks on Zimbabwe's November 2017 coup

3 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Mnangagwa should apologise for Gukurahundi massacres, says Tshinga Dube

16 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Mnangagwa scores Midlands backing for 2023 elections

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Man fingers police boss, hangs self

18 hrs ago | 4925 Views

Econet people urged to learn isiNdebele

19 hrs ago | 3841 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

23 hrs ago | 5129 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

23 hrs ago | 3721 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

23 hrs ago | 5045 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

23 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

23 hrs ago | 7274 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

23 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

23 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

23 hrs ago | 395 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

24 hrs ago | 243 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

24 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

24 hrs ago | 308 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

24 hrs ago | 395 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

24 hrs ago | 312 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

24 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

24 hrs ago | 506 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

24 hrs ago | 1549 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

24 hrs ago | 255 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

24 hrs ago | 530 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

24 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

24 hrs ago | 403 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days