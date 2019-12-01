Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF Youth League has hailed the solidarity Zimbabwe received at the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) 20th Assembly in Cyprus with calls for the lifting of Western-imposed sanctions on the country.Among the parties that called for the lifting of the sanctions that cost the country billions of dollars, was the Young Communists of the United States of America (CPUSA). The ruling party is represented at the conference by Deputy Youth League secretary Lewis Matutu and Deputy Secretary for Administration Mabutho Moyo.In his address at the opening of the assembly last Tuesday, Matutu said Zanu-PF will continue to work with WFDY for the emancipation of the youth."May I point out that we really appreciate as the Zanu-PF Youth League, particularly in Zimbabwe, the support that we got from WFDY, the support that we got from the Sadc region, from the African Union, and indeed from the other sectors of the United Nations, calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions that were imposed on our nation, calling for the removal of those sanctions that really purged the economic development of our country."We do appreciate the efforts, we do appreciate the support. We appreciate the vision and direction that WFDY is taking to ensure that some of us who have been suppressed for so many years are free and need to develop our economy. We will always work together with WFDY to make sure that we push the agenda against imperialism for the freedom of young people of our generation and generations to come."Matutu said President Mnangagwa also appreciates the efforts by the WFDY in advancing the interests of young people in the world."Comrades, young people of Zimbabwe particularly Zanu-PF, believe in increased empowerment and participation of young people towards socio-political and economic development of our country and the rest of the world. We believe that we can never give up on the fight against imperialism. We believe in fairness, fair treatment on each other across the world."Matutu called for peace in Sudan, Venezuela and the right to self-determination of the people of Western Sahara under colonial dominance by Morocco."We believe that the grumble against Cuba, it is time that it disappeared because as Zimbabwe, as the Zanu-PF Youth League, we are benefiting a lot and have been supported by Cuba and indeed other young people across the world. So, they deserve their space; they deserve their peace."We believe that there must be peace in Western Sahara, we believe that the people in Western Sahara must be allowed to enjoy their independence and sovereignty as a nation which is equal among other nations in the world," said Matutu."We believe that there must be peace in Venezuela, the people of Venezuela must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights as a people of an independent country which other people decide not to give them their independence."Meanwhile, the Zanu-PF Youth League was voted into the WFDY general council during elections held at the assembly that ended on Friday. The WFDY was founded at the World Youth Conference in London in 1945 to, among other things, build a deep and sincere international friendship among the people of the world.