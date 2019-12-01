Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Youth League has hailed the solidarity Zimbabwe received at the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) 20th Assembly in Cyprus with calls for the lifting of Western-imposed sanctions on the country.

Among the parties that called for the lifting of the sanctions that cost the country billions of dollars, was the Young Communists of the United States of America (CPUSA). The ruling party is represented at the conference by Deputy Youth League secretary Lewis Matutu and Deputy Secretary for Administration Mabutho Moyo.

In his address at the opening of the assembly last Tuesday, Matutu said Zanu-PF will continue to work with WFDY for the emancipation of the youth.

"May I point out that we really appreciate as the Zanu-PF Youth League, particularly in Zimbabwe, the support that we got from WFDY, the support that we got from the Sadc region, from the African Union, and indeed from the other sectors of the United Nations, calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions that were imposed on our nation, calling for the removal of those sanctions that really purged the economic development of our country.

"We do appreciate the efforts, we do appreciate the support. We appreciate the vision and direction that WFDY is taking to ensure that some of us who have been suppressed for so many years are free and need to develop our economy. We will always work together with WFDY to make sure that we push the agenda against imperialism for the freedom of young people of our generation and generations to come."

Matutu said President Mnangagwa also appreciates the efforts by the WFDY in advancing the interests of young people in the world.

"Comrades, young people of Zimbabwe particularly Zanu-PF, believe in increased empowerment and participation of young people towards socio-political and economic development of our country and the rest of the world. We believe that we can never give up on the fight against imperialism. We believe in fairness, fair treatment on each other across the world."

Matutu called for peace in Sudan, Venezuela and the right to self-determination of the people of Western Sahara under colonial dominance by Morocco.

"We believe that the grumble against Cuba, it is time that it disappeared because as Zimbabwe, as the Zanu-PF Youth League, we are benefiting a lot and have been supported by Cuba and indeed other young people across the world. So, they deserve their space; they deserve their peace.

"We believe that there must be peace in Western Sahara, we believe that the people in Western Sahara must be allowed to enjoy their independence and sovereignty as a nation which is equal among other nations in the world," said Matutu.

"We believe that there must be peace in Venezuela, the people of Venezuela must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights as a people of an independent country which other people decide not to give them their independence."

Meanwhile, the Zanu-PF Youth League was voted into the WFDY general council during elections held at the assembly that ended on Friday.  The WFDY was founded at the World Youth Conference in London in 1945 to, among other things, build a deep and sincere international friendship among the people of the world.


Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

34 secs ago | 1 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

52 secs ago | 1 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

1 min ago | 2 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

1 min ago | 2 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

2 mins ago | 2 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

2 mins ago | 2 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

3 mins ago | 3 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Subsidies to cover 7 more basic goods

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

15 mins ago | 57 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

19 mins ago | 36 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

23 mins ago | 36 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

24 mins ago | 13 Views

After decades of Police State misrule chicken have come home to roost - Police and soldiers are starving

26 mins ago | 91 Views

'Our fundamentals are now sound' IMF told - not so with corrupt, rigged elections, game changers

27 mins ago | 27 Views

Fidelity printers, mining firm fight over equipment

29 mins ago | 22 Views

Christian group in wrangle with Zanu PF activists over land

30 mins ago | 46 Views

Man in trouble for raping form 3 pupil

31 mins ago | 87 Views

Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

32 mins ago | 155 Views

Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

1 hr ago | 707 Views

Welshman Ncube welcomes Kasukuwere to oppossition politics

3 hrs ago | 1966 Views

SADC Boss speaks on Zimbabwe's November 2017 coup

3 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Mnangagwa should apologise for Gukurahundi massacres, says Tshinga Dube

16 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Mnangagwa scores Midlands backing for 2023 elections

17 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Man fingers police boss, hangs self

18 hrs ago | 4928 Views

Econet people urged to learn isiNdebele

19 hrs ago | 3843 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

23 hrs ago | 5131 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

23 hrs ago | 3721 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

23 hrs ago | 5047 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

23 hrs ago | 3351 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

23 hrs ago | 7275 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

23 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

23 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

23 hrs ago | 395 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

24 hrs ago | 243 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

24 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

24 hrs ago | 309 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

24 hrs ago | 395 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

24 hrs ago | 312 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

24 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

24 hrs ago | 507 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

24 hrs ago | 1549 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

24 hrs ago | 255 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days