Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

News / National

by Staff reporter

TSHOLOTSHO Rural District Council councillors last Friday refused to suspend council acting chief executive officer, Mr Nkululeko Sibanda who is facing two separate court cases where he is alleged to have prejudiced the local authority of more than US$4 million.This comes amid revelations that a second council top official left the local authority early last week to bring to two the number of officials that have resigned in as many weeks. The local authority's deputy executive officer natural resources, Mr Mthokozisi Dlodlo tendered his resignation early last week in unclear circumstances. Mr Dlodlo's resignation comes hard on the heels of another local authority's executive officer (finance), Mr Khumbulani Hlabangana who also left council citing unfavourable working conditions.Contacted for comment, the council chairperson, Councillor Esau Siwela confirmed the resignation, noting that the high number of resignations was likely to affect the operations of the local authority."Yes, I saw the resignation, actually it was read to us during the full council meeting on Friday and councillors accepted his resignation. On the reasons for his resignation, Mr Dlodlo just said it was personal hence we would not know what really pushed him to tender his resignation."However, as council we are obviously worried with losing our human resources but I must remind you that one of the resignations was from an employee who was facing disciplinary proceedings after he caught sight of an investigation report against him," said Clr Siwela.Meanwhile, councillors on Friday — during a full council meeting — refused to implement findings by the council's audit committee where it was suggested that Mr Sibanda be stripped of his acting capacity role. The vote was so dramatic that the council chairperson, Clr Siwela and the audit chairperson, Clr Soka Ngwenya recused themselves from voting arguing that it was wrong to allow the embattled acting CEO to continue in his capacity with the huge number of alleged misdemeanours over his head.Council sources revealed that Mr Sibanda had written a letter to councillors where he was apologising and noting that in some of the cases his subordinates were to blame.Commenting on the matter, Clr Siwela confirmed that the audit committee had tabled their findings on the conduct of the acting CEO with Clr Ngwenya as chairperson going further to suggest that Mr Sibanda should be stripped of his acting capacity role as he was no longer fit to hold the post, a suggestion which was rejected by other councillors.He said they would however, proceed with the final resolution by the councillors. He also confirmed that the acting CEO had written an apology to the councillors, which he felt had influenced their final decision. Mr Sibanda is out on bail for two graft charges, the first being for allegedly prejudicing Tsholotsho RDC, US$4 179 900 in a hunting concession tender deal, where he is out on $400 bail while for the second, he is out on $1 000 bail for allegedly prejudicing the council of US$16 936 in a deal for the purchase of a computer software system without following due process.