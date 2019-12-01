Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makururu blasts fake prophets

by Staff reporter
50 secs ago | Views
LEADER of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Sect Andby Makururu (pictured) has accused prophets who claim to heal all ailments of being "fake prophets".
He told this publication on Friday that it was impossible for anyone to heal all ailments.

Makururu said he was engaging eye specialists to conduct outreach programmes within his church.

"I have realised that there are some prophets who claim that they can heal all kinds of ailments. This is not true," Makururu said.

"This is the reason why some people are dying from cancer, HIV and Aids as well as other diseases.

"People don't only survive on the spiritual side, there is always the flesh side.

"l said this thing of prophesising in 1985 and if you see a prophet who says l heal all ailments he is a fake prophet."

The man of God believes there is need for people to seek medical help from experts.

"l am engaging doctors so that they come and assist members of our church with eye problems," Makururu said.

"l realised that this is a major problem in my church. The spiritual side told me that l should do so because we have some people who can't afford hospital fees."

Makururu said they were also engaging the Health and Child Care ministry for approval.

He said apart from the medical outreach programmes, the church was coming up with projects aimed at empowering women.

"We are starting projects for women in my church. l am giving them money so that they can do bakery and poultry," he said.

"l realised that domestic violence starts because women don't have something to do.

"We are trying by all means to empower women while we are engaging government and development partners to assist us with funding."

The Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Sect leader recently castigated churches, especially Apostolic sects involved in institutionalised rape.

The prophet also affirmed his determination to curb child marriages within religious groups.

Recently, Makururu led members of his church and other denominations in a march in Mutare meant to raise awareness on child marriages and drug abuse by the youths.

The man of God is expected to lead a similar march in Harare this month.

Makururu through his Ruvheneko Rwenyenyedzi Trust promised to transform indigenous churches to suit global trends and values, chief among them safeguarding the girl child.



Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bride price and marriage guidelines

7 mins ago | 3 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Potraz boss warns against abuse

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

12 mins ago | 6 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

15 mins ago | 2 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

16 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

16 mins ago | 4 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

17 mins ago | 2 Views

Decoloniality: Did somebody say China?

18 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

18 mins ago | 5 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

18 mins ago | 10 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

19 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

19 mins ago | 5 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

20 mins ago | 8 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

20 mins ago | 7 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

21 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

22 mins ago | 5 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

22 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

23 mins ago | 8 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

23 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

24 mins ago | 7 Views

Subsidies to cover 7 more basic goods

25 mins ago | 10 Views

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

29 mins ago | 51 Views

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

33 mins ago | 129 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

37 mins ago | 62 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

40 mins ago | 79 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

42 mins ago | 22 Views

After decades of Police State misrule chicken have come home to roost - Police and soldiers are starving

43 mins ago | 161 Views

'Our fundamentals are now sound' IMF told - not so with corrupt, rigged elections, game changers

45 mins ago | 51 Views

Fidelity printers, mining firm fight over equipment

46 mins ago | 46 Views

Christian group in wrangle with Zanu PF activists over land

48 mins ago | 61 Views

Man in trouble for raping form 3 pupil

49 mins ago | 137 Views

Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

50 mins ago | 256 Views

Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

1 hr ago | 1172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days