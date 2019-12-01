Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
FORMER Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo (pictured right) will this week launch a book that will allegedly demonstrate how last year's elections were rigged in favour of President Robert Mugabe.

Moyo, a former Zanu-PF's election strategist, reviewed a number of alleged irregularities before, during and after the polls and the findings form the basis of the book titled Excelgate.

He contends that opposition MDC Alliance candidate Nelson Chamisa beat Mnangagwa in the polls, but could not be declared the winner after the military allegedly intervened.

In the book set to be launched simultaneously in Harare, South Africa, Europe and the United States, Moyo claims the military played a key role in ensuring a Mnangagwa victory.

"All told, it is clear from the foregoing that the military had a rigging conspiracy or that it colluded with (the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) Zec through (chairperson Priscilla) Chigumba and the (Constitutional Court) ConCourt via (Chief Justice Luke) Malaba," reads an extract from the book.

"Results for the presidential and the National Assembly elections were transmitted using different routes from the ward collation centre.

‘While the destination for the National Assembly election results was the constituency centre, the presidential results were forwarded to the district centre for onward transmission to the national command centre in Harare," he added, quoting Zec allegedly making the admission.

Moyo said he got most of the information from Zec officials, among other sources.

"My special gratitude goes to 11 unnameable Zec staff members and three Zec commissioners whose direct and indirect assistance to me was invaluable beyond description," he added.

" It is unfortunate but understandable that none of them wishes to be acknowledged by name."

Moyo also wrote that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga led the 2017 coup as he was afraid of being charged for treason.

Prior to the coup Chiwenga issued a statement ordering then president Robert Mugabe to stop purge against war veterans in Zanu-PF. Zanu-PF described the statements as treasonous.

"Some have claimed that the coup was triggered by the dismissal of Mnangagwa from the position of Vice President on November 6, 2017," Moyo wrote.

"Again, this is far-fetched notwithstanding Mnangagwa's ‘I will be back' press statement he released on November 3, 2017.

"Others have alleged Mugabe's refusal to meet Chiwenga on November 13 was the trigger of the coup. There was no refusal.

"The issue was about finding a mutually convenient time, and the expectation was that the meeting would be on Wednesday November 12, which turned out to be the day of the military coup."

Moyo also dismissed claims that the coup was necessitated by the G40 faction that hadcoalesced around then first lady Grace Mugabe and that it was to target "criminals around Mugabe".

He also describes claims that former police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri had attempted to arrest Chiwenga upon arrival from China as false.

Moyo said there was no grain of truth in allegations that Mugabe wanted to make Grace his successor, claiming instead, the late veteran leader wanted former Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi to succeed him.

"But of course, it was convenient propaganda to claim that Grace was on the verge of taking over.

"On the other hand, the proposition that stopping Grace from succeeding her husband required a military coup was necessary and was a ludicrous excuse."

Moyo claimed that in his book, there were points were he showed how the military used Zec to "steal the elections".

"In this book, I show how the military used Zec to steal Zimbabwe's presidential election from main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who received 66% of the vote, to benefit Mnangagwa whose actual tally was 33%," he said.

"The irrefutable evidence is overwhelming and beyond rational disputation. It is an open and shut case," Moyo claimed.

Moyo claimed Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, reporting to Chiwenga led the army manipulation of Zec systems.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo said he would not comment on a book he had not read.

"l cannot comment on something that I have not seen," he said.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana rubbished the book and confirmed he had seen Moyo's claims.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bride price and marriage guidelines

3 mins ago | 2 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Potraz boss warns against abuse

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

9 mins ago | 3 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Makururu blasts fake prophets

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

12 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

14 mins ago | 2 Views

Decoloniality: Did somebody say China?

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

15 mins ago | 5 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

15 mins ago | 8 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

16 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

16 mins ago | 5 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

16 mins ago | 8 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

17 mins ago | 7 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

18 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

18 mins ago | 5 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

19 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

20 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Subsidies to cover 7 more basic goods

22 mins ago | 9 Views

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

26 mins ago | 48 Views

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

29 mins ago | 119 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

33 mins ago | 58 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

37 mins ago | 70 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

39 mins ago | 19 Views

After decades of Police State misrule chicken have come home to roost - Police and soldiers are starving

40 mins ago | 146 Views

'Our fundamentals are now sound' IMF told - not so with corrupt, rigged elections, game changers

42 mins ago | 48 Views

Fidelity printers, mining firm fight over equipment

43 mins ago | 40 Views

Christian group in wrangle with Zanu PF activists over land

44 mins ago | 59 Views

Man in trouble for raping form 3 pupil

46 mins ago | 128 Views

Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

47 mins ago | 243 Views

Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

1 hr ago | 1093 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days