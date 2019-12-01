Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Potraz boss warns against abuse

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director-general Gift Machengete yesterday issued a stern warning against abuse of mobile phones.

He said while they were good for effective communication in this festive season, mobile phones should not be abused as they had potential to cause accidents.

Addressing thousands of people in Caledonia, Harare, Machengete said consumers must use mobile phones effectively and not abuse others this festive season.

Machengete, who is also the acting chairman of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe said: "We thank you our consumers for the relationship we have had this year.

"It is now a strong bond that should continue in the coming years. We are now, as we have always been, a united family."

"We have tried to address all your concerns, we have left no stone unturned in that regard but my advice to you, dear sisters, brothers, sons and daughters, do not text and drive.

"We need you our consumers. Technology mustn't kill, it must improve lives."

This year Potraz has done more than 55 consumer awareness programmes in almost all the provinces in the country with Caledonia, dubbed The Shutdown as it is the last event for this year.

Machengete said consumers must be free anytime to engage on issues of concern as a way to effectively address with challenges that may affect the country's vision to be the hub of ICTs and use of technology for development.

Consumers said it was heartening to note that they have ways to address concerns, thanks to Potraz.

Daniel Sibanda, a local teacher said: "We thank Potraz for educating us especially our students on dangers of sexting and pornography.

"It has now become a challenge to have children with mobile phones they end up using dangerously."

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bride price and marriage guidelines

2 mins ago | 0 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

7 mins ago | 2 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Makururu blasts fake prophets

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Decoloniality: Did somebody say China?

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

13 mins ago | 5 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

14 mins ago | 7 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

14 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

14 mins ago | 5 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

15 mins ago | 8 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

15 mins ago | 6 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

16 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

17 mins ago | 4 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

18 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

20 mins ago | 6 Views

Subsidies to cover 7 more basic goods

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

24 mins ago | 45 Views

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

28 mins ago | 112 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

32 mins ago | 56 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

36 mins ago | 66 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

37 mins ago | 19 Views

After decades of Police State misrule chicken have come home to roost - Police and soldiers are starving

39 mins ago | 145 Views

'Our fundamentals are now sound' IMF told - not so with corrupt, rigged elections, game changers

40 mins ago | 46 Views

Fidelity printers, mining firm fight over equipment

42 mins ago | 38 Views

Christian group in wrangle with Zanu PF activists over land

43 mins ago | 58 Views

Man in trouble for raping form 3 pupil

44 mins ago | 124 Views

Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

46 mins ago | 235 Views

Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

1 hr ago | 1056 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days