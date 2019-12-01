Potraz boss warns against abuse

News / National

by Staff reporter

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director-general Gift Machengete yesterday issued a stern warning against abuse of mobile phones.He said while they were good for effective communication in this festive season, mobile phones should not be abused as they had potential to cause accidents.Addressing thousands of people in Caledonia, Harare, Machengete said consumers must use mobile phones effectively and not abuse others this festive season.Machengete, who is also the acting chairman of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe said: "We thank you our consumers for the relationship we have had this year."It is now a strong bond that should continue in the coming years. We are now, as we have always been, a united family.""We have tried to address all your concerns, we have left no stone unturned in that regard but my advice to you, dear sisters, brothers, sons and daughters, do not text and drive."We need you our consumers. Technology mustn't kill, it must improve lives."This year Potraz has done more than 55 consumer awareness programmes in almost all the provinces in the country with Caledonia, dubbed The Shutdown as it is the last event for this year.Machengete said consumers must be free anytime to engage on issues of concern as a way to effectively address with challenges that may affect the country's vision to be the hub of ICTs and use of technology for development.Consumers said it was heartening to note that they have ways to address concerns, thanks to Potraz.Daniel Sibanda, a local teacher said: "We thank Potraz for educating us especially our students on dangers of sexting and pornography."It has now become a challenge to have children with mobile phones they end up using dangerously."