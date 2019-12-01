Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

by Staff reporter
54 secs ago | Views
Award-winning entrepreneur Nkosana George Mazibisa last week launched his debut book titled The Winner Who Never Won, which highlights challenges that the African continent faces despite being endowed with a plethora of resources.
The book's foreword was done by former US ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry Thomas Jnr and the preface was done by business advisor and global speaker Lebogang Chaka.

"The title of this book was intentionally chosen to capture the need, to see how as the continent [winner] with all its massive resources and a unique value proposition premised on its population, we are lagging behind in world economic standards and misuse of immense opportunities that lies across the continent [who never won]," Mazibisa said.

"The biggest challenge that bedevils the continent is that men at the helm are political and business hustlers with regards to development of the continent.

"The book is for those who are deeply passionate about transformative entrepreneurship, policy formulation, education and economics."

He said the book was neither about motivation nor business theorems.

"This is about life lessons/perspectives/observations from Nkosana Mazibisa, who has experienced an equal measure of success in proportion to failure, a man who has embraced challenges like a shepherd who chooses mountainous terrains over lands," Mazibisa said.

Mazibisa is a Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) alumni and won the most impactful award last year in Lagos, Nigeria at the biggest African gathering of entrepreneurs.

Apart from being part of TEF fellows, Mazibisa was also selected for the Nelson Mandela Washington Fellowship in the United States of America, popularly known as the Young African Leaders Initiative in 2016.

"There is a need for a paradigm shift of the mind if ever the continent can become a global pacesetter," he said.

"The book entails that all of us are born winners, but nevertheless the manner of our approach to doing business and our education system inhibits the potential of the continent.

"The author focuses on five key sectors that are strategic in the need for reformation in order to rebuild Africa.

"You will notice that those sectors [education, agriculture, cryptocurreny, business incubation and leadership] are hidden under African proverbs and wise words from renowned Pan Africanists."

Early this year Mazibisa undertook a private project in the community to build a co-working space for mentees/entrepreneurs where they can meet, discuss their ideas, and work on their start-ups in an exciting environment.

The space that function as a business incubation centre by providing one on one (business and legal mentorship) to entrepreneurs to guide them in every step of their start up journey.

The centre where the book launch was done, also hosts workshops and trainings for entrepreneurs in different fields that help them expand their knowledge and learn from experts in the field.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bride price and marriage guidelines

2 mins ago | 0 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Potraz boss warns against abuse

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

7 mins ago | 2 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Makururu blasts fake prophets

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Decoloniality: Did somebody say China?

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

13 mins ago | 5 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

14 mins ago | 7 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

14 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

14 mins ago | 5 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

15 mins ago | 8 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

15 mins ago | 6 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

16 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

17 mins ago | 4 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

18 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

20 mins ago | 6 Views

Subsidies to cover 7 more basic goods

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

24 mins ago | 45 Views

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

28 mins ago | 112 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

32 mins ago | 56 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

36 mins ago | 66 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

37 mins ago | 19 Views

After decades of Police State misrule chicken have come home to roost - Police and soldiers are starving

39 mins ago | 145 Views

'Our fundamentals are now sound' IMF told - not so with corrupt, rigged elections, game changers

40 mins ago | 46 Views

Fidelity printers, mining firm fight over equipment

42 mins ago | 38 Views

Christian group in wrangle with Zanu PF activists over land

43 mins ago | 58 Views

Man in trouble for raping form 3 pupil

44 mins ago | 124 Views

Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

46 mins ago | 235 Views

Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

1 hr ago | 1056 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days