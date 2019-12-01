Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

News / National

by Staff reporter

Award-winning entrepreneur Nkosana George Mazibisa last week launched his debut book titled The Winner Who Never Won, which highlights challenges that the African continent faces despite being endowed with a plethora of resources.The book's foreword was done by former US ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry Thomas Jnr and the preface was done by business advisor and global speaker Lebogang Chaka."The title of this book was intentionally chosen to capture the need, to see how as the continent [winner] with all its massive resources and a unique value proposition premised on its population, we are lagging behind in world economic standards and misuse of immense opportunities that lies across the continent [who never won]," Mazibisa said."The biggest challenge that bedevils the continent is that men at the helm are political and business hustlers with regards to development of the continent."The book is for those who are deeply passionate about transformative entrepreneurship, policy formulation, education and economics."He said the book was neither about motivation nor business theorems."This is about life lessons/perspectives/observations from Nkosana Mazibisa, who has experienced an equal measure of success in proportion to failure, a man who has embraced challenges like a shepherd who chooses mountainous terrains over lands," Mazibisa said.Mazibisa is a Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) alumni and won the most impactful award last year in Lagos, Nigeria at the biggest African gathering of entrepreneurs.Apart from being part of TEF fellows, Mazibisa was also selected for the Nelson Mandela Washington Fellowship in the United States of America, popularly known as the Young African Leaders Initiative in 2016."There is a need for a paradigm shift of the mind if ever the continent can become a global pacesetter," he said."The book entails that all of us are born winners, but nevertheless the manner of our approach to doing business and our education system inhibits the potential of the continent."The author focuses on five key sectors that are strategic in the need for reformation in order to rebuild Africa."You will notice that those sectors [education, agriculture, cryptocurreny, business incubation and leadership] are hidden under African proverbs and wise words from renowned Pan Africanists."Early this year Mazibisa undertook a private project in the community to build a co-working space for mentees/entrepreneurs where they can meet, discuss their ideas, and work on their start-ups in an exciting environment.The space that function as a business incubation centre by providing one on one (business and legal mentorship) to entrepreneurs to guide them in every step of their start up journey.The centre where the book launch was done, also hosts workshops and trainings for entrepreneurs in different fields that help them expand their knowledge and learn from experts in the field.