Zimbabwe stars shine in China

Dream Star talent show's 15-member arts troupe became darlings among music and dance lovers in Nanjing, China after staging four electric shows over the past week.The annual cultural exchange tour is organised by Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) and China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre (CAECERC) in partnership with the Embassy of China."I think one thing that was constant in all our performances was the energy and we proved to be popular throughout, so I am happy our audience loved it and hope it opens up great opportunities for other African countries that will come here to perform in the future," said Dream Star arts director Leonard Mapfumo.According to Mapfumo, the trip which was meant to refine the skills of the past winners and finalists of the talent show, set to land in Harare today, achieved its goals."If I recall the hours that we put it in and they wouldn't complain during rehearsals so it has managed to mould their characters for the best and they networked with other artistes from various countries and that is what we expected because those are opportunities they have opened for themselves," he said.Meanwhile, apart from unique cultural showcases, the talent show founder Steve Zhao said the annual trip is a learning process to enhance the work of the participants back home."Every year we are sending people to China to do this cultural exchange where they meet other artistes and new audiences," said Zhao."We believe when we bring young artistes here they can learn from a first-hand experience how China has been doing it and possible take that back home to have a much big and positive advancement on their artistic space."