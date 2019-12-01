Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'MRP not a tribal outfit'

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has insisted that it is not a tribal outfit following accusations that the Matabeleland based opposition party is not only pushing a tribal agenda but cultivating tribalism.

The MRP has been at the forefront in holding protests over what it argues is a tribally motivated deployment of teachers and nurses, among other government employees in Matabeleland.

As recent as last month, the MRP ganged up with other activists to protest against recruitment of nurse trainees at Mpilo and United Bulawayo Hospitals in Bulawayo.

They claimed locals from not only Bulawayo, but the whole Matabeleland were overlooked in favour of prospective candidates from other provinces.

"The MRP cannot be said to be tribal considering that we are a party that represents about 13 tribes that are found in Matabeleland and Midlands.

"And these are the tribes that co-existed during the Mzilikazi and the Lobengula era," MRP president Mqondiso Moyo told Sunday Southern Eye.

He said the opposition party that participated in the July 2018 elections – it's first time to take part in the country's polls since its formation years ago — had a regional agenda that must not be confused for tribalism.

"As a result of that we are not talking of one tribe that is the Ndebele tribe but 13 tribes. When people accuse us of being tribalists, our response is that we are not," Moyo said.

"Instead, Zimbabwe is suffering from what we call institutionalised tribalism perpetrated by Zanu-PF's 1979 grand plan, which speaks so openly about how they are to deal with the peoples of Matabeleland regardless of tribes."

In 2016, the MRP forced the temporary closure of Mlamuli secondary school in Lupane, Matabeleland North while protesting against the deployment of a non-local as a headmistress.

The MRP with support of some activists and parents went on to demand that all non-Ndebele speaking teachers be kicked out of Punyuka, Jibajiba, Makhovula, Bhangale Malunku,Madojwa, Ndamuleni, Mkhombo, Matshakayile and Gadangula primary schools in Lupane district.

At the time, then Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Paul Mavhima argued that understanding all languages in the spirit of embracing diversity should be the clarion call for every Zimbabwean to avoid such protests over the issue of language.

The MRP president said the opposition party is different from other Matabeleland based political parties such as the United Movement for Devolution led by former speaker of Parliament Lovemore Moyo and Moses Mzila-Ndlovu's Alliance for National Salvation.

"We are a political party that is fighting for our own independence; restoring our own territory while other parties such as UMD are fighting for regional or proper representation in the current set-up," Moyo added.

"They want to remain in Zimbabwe while at the same time defending the territory and economics of Matabeleland.

"Ours is a different agenda of total independence."

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne sues thieving employee

20 secs ago | 0 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached deepest depth of a crisis'

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF in Mat South targets civil servants

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Coltart defiant against vicious Varakashi

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Bride price and marriage guidelines

13 mins ago | 3 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Potraz boss warns against abuse

16 mins ago | 9 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

17 mins ago | 17 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

18 mins ago | 14 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

19 mins ago | 11 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

20 mins ago | 6 Views

Makururu blasts fake prophets

20 mins ago | 11 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

21 mins ago | 6 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

22 mins ago | 4 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

22 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

23 mins ago | 6 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

23 mins ago | 7 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

24 mins ago | 3 Views

Decoloniality: Did somebody say China?

24 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

25 mins ago | 6 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

25 mins ago | 12 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

25 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

26 mins ago | 6 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

26 mins ago | 11 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

26 mins ago | 12 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

27 mins ago | 10 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

27 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

28 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

28 mins ago | 6 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

29 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

30 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

31 mins ago | 7 Views

Subsidies to cover 7 more basic goods

31 mins ago | 11 Views

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

35 mins ago | 69 Views

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

39 mins ago | 155 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

43 mins ago | 71 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

47 mins ago | 93 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

48 mins ago | 25 Views

After decades of Police State misrule chicken have come home to roost - Police and soldiers are starving

50 mins ago | 183 Views

'Our fundamentals are now sound' IMF told - not so with corrupt, rigged elections, game changers

51 mins ago | 58 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days