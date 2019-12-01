Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NetOne sues thieving employee

by newzimbabwe
1 min ago | Views
NETONE Cellular (Private) Limited has dragged its former employee, Lawrence Gora to court after he failed to account for stock worth US$29 651.

The company accuses Gora of having stolen or neglected his duty to safeguard the stock resulting in it going missing.

Now the network service provider wants Gora to pay the amount and also says he acknowledged being accountable but failed to pay.

Court papers show that Gora was at all material times an employee of NetOne stationed at its Karoi warehouse shop as area sales representative.

Among other things, he was custodian of all stock, carry out stock and bank reconciliations for the shop, ensure that the stocks are accounted for and more importantly to protect the employer's business by ensuring that there is stock pilferage, theft or fraud.

"Put differently, he had a duty to take care of entire plaintiff's property," said NetOne in summons filed with the High Court.

On or about May 2018, the plaintiff carried out an investigation which unearthed the banking and stock variances amounting to US$29 651.

NetOne says Gora concealed or neglected to report the variances or explain the stock and banking variances to the plaintiff.

"The plaintiff has not been able to recover the stock or the amount equivalent to the stock.

"Despite that he had responsibility to ensure that the plaintiffs' stock is secure, he has fraudulently deprived the employer of its property or stole the employer's property or breached the duty of care bestowed on him by the plaintiff," reads the summons.

NetOne said Gora has admitted but has failed to pay back the amount being claimed by his employer.

The company is claiming US$29 651 being the value of plaintiffs stock lost or stock that cannot be accounted for as a result of Gora's negligence or theft and or fraudulent acts.

Through Messrs Matsikidze Attorneys at Law Legal Practitioners, NetOne also said Gora should settle legal fees.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga tells Mnangagwa to toughen up

5 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's MPs told to surrender diplomatic passports

39 secs ago | 0 Views

'MRP not a tribal outfit'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached deepest depth of a crisis'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF in Mat South targets civil servants

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Coltart defiant against vicious Varakashi

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Bride price and marriage guidelines

14 mins ago | 4 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

16 mins ago | 9 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Potraz boss warns against abuse

17 mins ago | 10 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

18 mins ago | 18 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

20 mins ago | 11 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

20 mins ago | 6 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

21 mins ago | 6 Views

Makururu blasts fake prophets

21 mins ago | 12 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

22 mins ago | 7 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

22 mins ago | 5 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

23 mins ago | 8 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

24 mins ago | 8 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

25 mins ago | 3 Views

Decoloniality: Did somebody say China?

25 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

25 mins ago | 6 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

26 mins ago | 12 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

26 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

26 mins ago | 6 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

27 mins ago | 12 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

27 mins ago | 11 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

28 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

29 mins ago | 6 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

30 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

31 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

32 mins ago | 7 Views

Subsidies to cover 7 more basic goods

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

36 mins ago | 70 Views

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

40 mins ago | 157 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

44 mins ago | 72 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

48 mins ago | 95 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

49 mins ago | 25 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days