Chamisa's MPs told to surrender diplomatic passports

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF MPs have called on MDC legislators to surrender the diplomatic passports issued to them courtesy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa if their claim that he is illegitimate is genuine.The call was made by Zanu-PF MP for Mberengwa North, Tafanana Zhou, in the National Assembly recently after raising a point of privilege."It must be realised that the diplomatic passports were issued on the understanding that when MPs are outside the country, they represent the president who they say they don't recognise so they should surrender them to the clerk of Parliament forthwith to show that they are genuine."They cannot take from the president only that which suits their personal interests," Zhou said.The call was met with approval from the opposition bench, with MPs waving the passports in the air and as they called on clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda to take them, saying they did not need the documents.