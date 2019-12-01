Chiwenga tells Mnangagwa to toughen up

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa disclosed yesterday that one of his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga, had told him to toughen up and urgently deal with the rampant factionalism that is once again tearing apart the ruling Zanu-PF.According to the Daily News on Sunday, Mnangagwa made the revelation at the Harare City Sports Centre as he was responding to the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators' Association (Ziliwaco), Pupurai Togarepi, who had raised concerns about the simmering divisions in Zanu-PF.Addressing the gathered war collaborators yesterday, Mnangagwa said it was now time to "smoke out" those ruling party supporters hobnobbing with his political rivals who were plotting his ouster."Chiwenga always tells me that I am too soft. But I always tell him that we can no longer use tactics that we used during the war."But the truth is the truth. You don't hunt with other people's dogs. We need to find other ways to flush out other people's dogs."And you, as war collaborators, can be our eyes and ears just like you were during the liberation struggle," Mnangagwa said.Chiwenga is a former army general who led the military coup that toppled the late former President Robert Mugabe from power in November 2017.Both Zanu-PF and government insiders say it is often the influential vice president who assumes the role of the "bad cop" when the situation demands, with his boss playing the "nice guy".