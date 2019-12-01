Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga tells Mnangagwa to toughen up

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa disclosed yesterday that one of his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga, had told him to toughen up and urgently deal with the rampant factionalism that is once again tearing apart the ruling Zanu-PF.

According to the Daily News on Sunday, Mnangagwa made the revelation at the Harare City Sports Centre as he was responding to the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators' Association (Ziliwaco), Pupurai Togarepi, who had raised concerns about the simmering divisions in Zanu-PF.

Addressing the gathered war collaborators yesterday, Mnangagwa said it was now time to "smoke out" those ruling party supporters hobnobbing with his political rivals who were plotting his ouster.

"Chiwenga always tells me that I am too soft. But I always tell him that we can no longer use tactics that we used during the war.

"But the truth is the truth. You don't hunt with other people's dogs. We need to find other ways to flush out other people's dogs.

"And you, as war collaborators, can be our eyes and ears just like you were during the liberation struggle," Mnangagwa said.

Chiwenga is a former army general who led the military coup that toppled the late former President Robert Mugabe from power in November 2017.

Both Zanu-PF and government insiders say it is often the influential vice president who assumes the role of the "bad cop" when the situation demands, with his boss playing the "nice guy".

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MPs told to surrender diplomatic passports

1 min ago | 0 Views

NetOne sues thieving employee

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'MRP not a tribal outfit'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached deepest depth of a crisis'

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF in Mat South targets civil servants

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Coltart defiant against vicious Varakashi

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Bride price and marriage guidelines

15 mins ago | 5 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

16 mins ago | 9 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Potraz boss warns against abuse

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

18 mins ago | 20 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

20 mins ago | 11 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

21 mins ago | 10 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Makururu blasts fake prophets

22 mins ago | 12 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

24 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

24 mins ago | 10 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

25 mins ago | 11 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

25 mins ago | 5 Views

Decoloniality: Did somebody say China?

26 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

26 mins ago | 8 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

27 mins ago | 14 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

27 mins ago | 7 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

27 mins ago | 8 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

27 mins ago | 13 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

28 mins ago | 12 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

28 mins ago | 13 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

29 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

30 mins ago | 7 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

31 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

31 mins ago | 10 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

32 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

32 mins ago | 7 Views

Subsidies to cover 7 more basic goods

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

37 mins ago | 70 Views

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

41 mins ago | 163 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

45 mins ago | 72 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

49 mins ago | 96 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

50 mins ago | 25 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days