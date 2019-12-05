Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo describes #TysonWaBantu political movement as stupid and idiotic?

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo has described the #TysonWaBantu political movement as stupid and idiotic.

Prof Moyo's attack comes in the wake of the launch of the political #TysonWaBantu movement in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Writing on his Twitter blog, a livid Prof Moyo distanced himself from the campaign saying, "I don't know why you folks like associating me with every stupid thing in town. There is no way stupidity will become a strategy simply because you tag my name to it. And I'm not going to be an author of stupidity simply because an idiot or troll says I am!"

On his part, Open Society Initiative of Southern Africa Director (OSISA), Siphosami Malunga, dismissed Kasukuwere's candidature as null and void.

He said Kasukuwere has a rich history of "plunder, violence and abuse of power."

Meanwhile Prof Moyo is over the moon with the formation of yet another new political party.

It is not clear who the leaders of the movement are.

Said Prof Moyo, "So there's a new political party in town. Not sure though if it's Peoples Party or People's Party. In this season of the people, we have the first #PartyYabantu. Meanwhile the "PP" abbreviation has an unmistakable ring of Pee Pee!."



Source - hararepost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

US Embassy, MDC to establish think-tank?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Still waiting for the rains

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Good Corporate Governance the solution to Zimbabwe's sporting challenge

4 mins ago | 2 Views

We want 'Samson' back in our butcheries

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Namibia to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership

30 mins ago | 71 Views

Chiwenga tells Mnangagwa to toughen up

2 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Chamisa's MPs told to surrender diplomatic passports

2 hrs ago | 1211 Views

NetOne sues thieving employee

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

'MRP not a tribal outfit'

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached deepest depth of a crisis'

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zanu-PF in Mat South targets civil servants

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Coltart defiant against vicious Varakashi

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bride price and marriage guidelines

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Potraz boss warns against abuse

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Makururu blasts fake prophets

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Decoloniality: Did somebody say China?

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

3 hrs ago | 17 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days