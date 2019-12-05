US Embassy, MDC to establish think-tank?

News / National

The United States Embassy and Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) are reported to be in cahoots in establishing a think-tank organisation intended at masterminding strategies to outwit ZANU PF, come 2023.According to an inside source working closely with the organising committee stationed at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House, plans are at advanced stages to ensure that the think-tank start operations early next year."The think-tank idea was arrived at after the US Embassy nit-picked on the series of dismal defeats that MDC has been facing in the just ended bi-elections. The embassy whined that this was but a litmus test of what will likewise happen in 2023, hence the need to speed up this project which had been initially scheduled for 2021 instead."Currently we are still recruiting young think tanks as the party feels that young people constitute the larger percentage of potential voters next election, and emphasis is currently on exchange of cross-generational ideas, a skill lacking from the ruling ZANU PF," he explained.In a desperate attempt to facelift the troubled party, the MDC leadership has since sort expertise from two-faced Jonathan Moyo who was reported to be more than willing to come on board, and Dr Ibbo Mandaza who was reported to be still processing the proposal, among other think tanks.The organisation which will be stationed in Belgravia, is said to have received state of the art equipment last week to kick start the operations."We have also been promised hefty salaries, rather our salaries are in US which we believe to be coming from the embassy," reluctantly revealed the source.Sadly for the MDC, Chamisa's tailored suits and designer jewellery has only managed to work a crowd in towns with all his drama of a Pentecostal preacher leading to the party's dismal defeat in most rural constituencies, a situation which the US intends to rectify.The think-tanks' dilemma to solve will be the formation of policies for the party which have been criticised as mere replicas of the ZANU PF's manifesto, as well as mobilisation of supporters ahead of the 2023 elections. The think-tank will also address reality on governance, political ecology, leadership, information, political dividends.