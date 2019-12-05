Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Moyo is Zimbabwe's most common surname

by Ndou Paul
24 secs ago | Views
Moyos continue to rule the roost in Zimbabwe as the most common surname, according to NetCredit.

Your last name is one of the strongest ties you have to your ancestors.

And while there is a bit of mystery behind the less popular surnames, some last names pop up a lot more often than others.




Using data from Ancestry and Oxford University, NetCredit have combined the fields of onomastics (study of personal names) and statistics to create maps that show the most popular last names in every country around the world.

Surnames were apparently first used in China in 2852 BC to aid the collection of census information. In Western Europe, the use of surnames became more common in the Middle Ages, as population growth required a way to tell people apart.

The research found that in Africa, most surnames are connected to geographic origin, occupation, lineage or personal characteristics. One surname-type unique to the continent is the praise-name, which expresses character traits or other admirable attributes.  Ilunga, for example, is of Bantu origin. It roughly translates to "a person who is ready to forgive any abuse for the first time, to tolerate it a second time, but never a third time"and is the most common surname in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Many people in Africa changed their names after gaining independence, but lots of popular surnames across the continent today still reflect the region's colonial past. For example, Cape Verde and Sao Tome and Principe were both colonies of Portugal and together gained independence in 1975. Hence, the Portuguese name Fernandes is the most common surname in Cape Verde. Lopes, also a Portuguese name, is the most common surname in Sao Tome and Principe.

Muslims constitute around 30% of the population of sub-Saharan Africa, which likely explains the Islamic root of many African surnames. In Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt and Sudan, the most common last name is some variation or epithet of Muhammad, the founder of Islam, which also translates to "praiseworthy".

Did you know that the Moyos are different? The surname Moyo is the only one that is used by many different clans even though they are not related.

Below are the different Moyos: You can make correction us if our research is incorrect.

[1] MOYO - o Dewa, Sayi, Vumabalanda

[2] MOYO - o Mthunzi

[3] MOYO - o Nhliziyo

[4] MOYO - o Nkiwane

[5] MOYO - o Tshonkogwe (mainly linked to the Xhosa community)

[6] MOYO - o Mzingwane

[7] MOYO - o Mlozwi

[8] MOYO - o Mayo, Moya and Matshinga (These remained in South Africa during Mfecane)

[9] MOYO - o Mabhena

[10] MOYO - o Malisa (related to Dewa)

[11] MOYO - o Mangena



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo announces new political party

38 mins ago | 209 Views

No one has monopoly of civilization

40 mins ago | 23 Views

US Embassy, MDC to establish think-tank?

43 mins ago | 67 Views

Jonathan Moyo describes #TysonWaBantu political movement as stupid and idiotic?

44 mins ago | 129 Views

Still waiting for the rains

44 mins ago | 41 Views

Good Corporate Governance the solution to Zimbabwe's sporting challenge

45 mins ago | 15 Views

We want 'Samson' back in our butcheries

46 mins ago | 33 Views

Namibia to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Chiwenga tells Mnangagwa to toughen up

3 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Chamisa's MPs told to surrender diplomatic passports

3 hrs ago | 1605 Views

NetOne sues thieving employee

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

'MRP not a tribal outfit'

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached deepest depth of a crisis'

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zanu-PF in Mat South targets civil servants

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

Coltart defiant against vicious Varakashi

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Bride price and marriage guidelines

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Potraz boss warns against abuse

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Makururu blasts fake prophets

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Decoloniality: Did somebody say China?

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

3 hrs ago | 29 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days