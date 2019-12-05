Latest News Editor's Choice


PROPHECY: Two meetings to destabilise Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Prominent Bulawayo Pastor Ian Ndlovu has prophesied that there are going to be two meetings that are going to destabilise the stability of Zimbabwe.

In a prophecy issued at his Bulawayo church on Sunday Ndlovu said, "I see two meetings that are going to cause controversy very soon, one will be held in Zimbabwe and another will be held in South Africa."

Prophet Ndlovu's prophecy come at the heels of another prophecy that was uttered by Harare based Bishop Charles Motondo saying there wo man who is working with people in South Africa who are planning to cause havoc in the country.

ZANU PF Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda has claimed that Grace Mugabe has been meeting a grouping named G40 which is based in South Africa and is composed of former aggrieved members of ZANU PF.

Watch the full prophecy:





Source - Byo24News

