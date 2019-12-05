'Police risk being overpowered and shot with their weapons'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police risk shooting innocent civilians if they follow then policy of shoot to kill that has been declared upon the machete wielding gangs.Speaking in Chinhoyi recently Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said, "We are going to ban mabhemba in mining areas. We instructed police to shoot to kill those to be found with a machete, those arrested for possession of the weapon will not be granted bail."Responding to the statement journalist Maynard Manyowa said the police may end up being overpowered in the process."But they may end up shooting other people on sight and then claiming the people had machetes. Or police will be overpowered and shot with their own weapons (like Shabani 2002). When the army had regiments in Vernice and Empress the nonsense of MaShurugwi was cured and unheard of."Media reports have revealed that more than 1 500 illegal artisanal miners and 3 471 people found in possession of dangerous weapons including machetes have been arrested so far as police moves a gear up to thwart the marauding machete gangs.Home Affairs and National Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe recently said police will continue with the raids to ensure that sanity prevails in all mining areas across the country."We have met with our Mines and Mining Development ministry counterparts and the police commanders today to discuss the tropical issues of the machete wielding gangs. The media is awash with stories of machete wielding gang wars and this is worrisome to us as we want peace and security to prevail."We will continue with the raids because we are saying Zimbabwe is open for business. We cannot attract investors if law and order is not prevailing in the country. We have moved a gear up in the raids as these issues are of a security threat," Ziyambi said.