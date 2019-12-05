Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Police risk being overpowered and shot with their weapons'

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police risk shooting innocent civilians if they follow then policy of shoot to kill that has been declared upon the machete wielding gangs.

Speaking in Chinhoyi recently Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said, "We are going to ban mabhemba in mining areas. We instructed police to shoot to kill those to be found with a machete, those arrested for possession of the weapon will not be granted bail."

Responding to the statement journalist Maynard Manyowa said the police may end up being overpowered in the process.

"But they may end up shooting other people on sight and then claiming the people had machetes. Or police will be overpowered and shot with their own weapons (like Shabani 2002). When the army had regiments in Vernice and Empress the nonsense of MaShurugwi was cured and unheard of."

Media reports have revealed that more than 1 500 illegal artisanal miners and 3 471 people found in possession of dangerous weapons including machetes have been arrested so far as police moves a gear up to thwart the marauding machete gangs.

Home Affairs and National Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe recently said police will continue with the raids to ensure that sanity prevails in all mining areas across the country.

"We have met with our Mines and Mining Development ministry counterparts and the police commanders today to discuss the tropical issues of the machete wielding gangs. The media is awash with stories of machete wielding gang wars and this is worrisome to us as we want peace and security to prevail.

"We will continue with the raids because we are saying Zimbabwe is open for business. We cannot attract investors if law and order is not prevailing in the country. We have moved a gear up in the raids as these issues are of a security threat," Ziyambi said.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The day GutaRaMwari's last god died

4 hrs ago | 2285 Views

PROPHECY: Two meetings to destabilise Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 3786 Views

Suicidal man saved from roof of Bulawayo's tallest building

4 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Open letter to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Moyo is Zimbabwe's most common surname

5 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Jonathan Moyo announces new political party

6 hrs ago | 7211 Views

No one has monopoly of civilization

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

US Embassy, MDC to establish think-tank?

6 hrs ago | 827 Views

Jonathan Moyo describes #TysonWaBantu political movement as stupid and idiotic?

6 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Still waiting for the rains

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Good Corporate Governance the solution to Zimbabwe's sporting challenge

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

We want 'Samson' back in our butcheries

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Namibia to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chiwenga tells Mnangagwa to toughen up

8 hrs ago | 6271 Views

Chamisa's MPs told to surrender diplomatic passports

8 hrs ago | 3937 Views

NetOne sues thieving employee

8 hrs ago | 920 Views

'MRP not a tribal outfit'

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached deepest depth of a crisis'

8 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zanu-PF in Mat South targets civil servants

8 hrs ago | 762 Views

Coltart defiant against vicious Varakashi

8 hrs ago | 614 Views

Bride price and marriage guidelines

8 hrs ago | 385 Views

RBZ urges IMF to ignore economic crisis

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe stars shine in China

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mazibisa pens debut entrepreneurship book

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Biti doubts Mthuli Ncube's growth figures

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chiwenga's wife in another divorce battle

8 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Potraz boss warns against abuse

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Fresh graft probe against Kasukuwere

8 hrs ago | 456 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 2018 'rigging' book out

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to 'deal' with doctors

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Prophet Bushiri 'anoints' Samaita

8 hrs ago | 236 Views

Drying Vic Falls sparks concern

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

How 'conman' used MPs

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Activists pile pressure over Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

Makururu blasts fake prophets

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Tshinga Dube rues Mnangagwa lost opportunity to unite with Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Businesswoman faces US$700K fraud

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Jatropha bio-diesel plant suffers stillbirth

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

8 hrs ago | 41 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

8 hrs ago | 482 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

8 hrs ago | 217 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days