Uproar over National Foods Limited

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Grain Millers from the Southern region which covers Southern region have written  letter to their National Chairman complaining about the preferential treatment given one of its members the National Foods Limited by the government when it comes to maize allocation.

The regional bloc said National Foods has secured 20 000 Metric Tonnes leaving indigenous companies to scramble for the remaining 20 000MT.

Bulawayo Business Network Secretary General Nicholas NMcube said, "National Foods is owned by Innscor who acquired shareholding in National Foods in 2003 and today holds a 37.82% share with Tiger Brands holding a 37.45% share. Innscor and Tiger Brands are predominantly foreign owned entities, and it is shocking that the government has given preferential treatment to National Foods and turning against the small scale players who have a wider reach and market particularly in Matabeleland."



Source - Byo24News

