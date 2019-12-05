Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Subsidised roller meal hits supermarket shelves

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Subsidised roller meal has started finding its way onto supermarket shelves, while millers have implored retailers holding onto old stock to approach their suppliers to be credited for the difference.

A survey showed that some retailers have reduced prices of roller meal to around $50 for a 10kg bag as per Government directive, while others were still to comply with the new price structure.

The intervention by the Government is part of a raft of social safety nets to cushion ordinary people from profiteering, inflation and drought.

Retail shops such as OK were selling roller meal at the reduced price yesterday, but supplies were still subdued with only 5kg selling for $25 remaining in most shops.

In a statement yesterday, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) national chairperson Mr Tafadzwa Musarara implored retailers with old stock to contact their suppliers for credit notes and start selling at the new prices.

"The price reduction exercise on roller meal pursuant to the newly introduced subsidy is now ongoing nationwide on fast-track-basis. We are requesting wholesalers and retailers nationwide to contact their respective millers who supplied them with roller meal products, obtain credit notes on the current invoices, obtain new invoices of maximum prices of $45 per 10kg and sell at the maximum retail prices of $50 per 10kg," said Mr Musarara.

"The prices of other pack sizes (5kg and 20kg) should be calculated pro-rata. These prices must be applied in all shops by 3pm today Sunday, December 8, 2019."

However, some shops were yet to reduce the prices of their roller meal. A miller who spoke to The Herald attributed the delay in compliance to the cumbersome processes at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

"We first take delivery of grain from GMB, we then do milling and packaging, so these processes take sometime. But by next week the market would have flooded with the new subsidised roller meal," said the miller. Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Mr Denford Mutashu said their members had started complying with the new prices.

"Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers engaged formal retailers and most have complied with the noble instruction to reduce the price of roller meal. As an association, we further direct GMAZ, through its membership, not to deliver to any sector player that has not complied. We are monitoring the situation together with GMAZ closely," said Mr Mutashu.

National Business Council of Zimbabwe president Mr Langton Mabhanga commended the Government for being responsive to the needs of the people.

"We salute President Mnangagwa for demonstrating a listening ear service-driven leadership. While roller meal price has been halved, there is need to look at other products like cooking oil, sugar beans, salt, sugar, washing and bathing soap and gas," said Mr Mabhanga.

Another economist said the Government should expeditiously extend subsidies to other products as part of efforts to further improve the livelihood of ordinary people.

"That is quite noble. There are goods such as cooking oil, rice, bread among others people ought to be cushioned as well," said the economist.

President Mnangagwa has indicated that subsidies for at least seven basic commodities will be introduced soon to relieve the nation from relentless price increases. He said this on Saturday while addressing the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators' Organisation (ZILIWACO) National Conference in Harare.

The Head of State and Government said his administration would continue to provide safety nets for vulnerable members of society.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC calls for solidarity for youth assembly leader in court to day

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Pregnant women most hard hit by health care crisis in public hospitals

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu PF activists force villages to attend meeting in Uzumba

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Kasukuwere is a 'small boy', says Mutsvangwa

31 mins ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told not to fund terror gangs

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Hodzi ordered to pay costs of Chombo appeal

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

No such thing as bad luck in economics Prof Ncube

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zanu-PF provinces stampeding to endorse Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

'Mnangagwa can't go beyond two terms'

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chamisa trims talks demand

2 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Mugabe was not toppled through a coup, says Sadc

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

Cash shortage hurts aid delivery efforts: UN

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Aids battle far from over

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java memorial set for Saturday

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers urban councillors

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill ready for Parliament

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Time running out for electoral amendments'

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF unfazed by Kasukuwere movement

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Jittery Zanu-PF frets over leaks

2 hrs ago | 546 Views

MPs urged to grill Mthuli Ncube over excess spending

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Vela sues Nssa boss, claims $5m for defamation

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimra officials spend weekend in custody

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mapeza weaving his magic in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chunga calls out Zifa

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

MDC councillors walk out of govt meeting

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

RBZ rejects TBs bids

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF must reform or allow the country to move forward

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mugodhi Apostolic sect faces fresh divisions

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

US$10k fraud in house deal

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Tshinga Dube rescues liberation hero's family

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Plenty forex for exporters

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Bosso stars target top 4 finish

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Horror crash on road to Johannesburg

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Bulawayo gains flights momentum

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Exclusive Prospecting Orders must be banned'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Woman raped by neighbour

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Reckless driver in court

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Indian billionaire eyes Zimbabwe prime agric land

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Delta confirms PSL sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Smuggled drugs flood Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Uproar over National Foods Limited

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

'Police risk being overpowered and shot with their weapons'

15 hrs ago | 5625 Views

The day GutaRaMwari's last god died

17 hrs ago | 6175 Views

PROPHECY: Two meetings to destabilise Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 9348 Views

Suicidal man saved from roof of Bulawayo's tallest building

18 hrs ago | 5530 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days