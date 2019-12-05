Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Reckless driver in court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of reckless driving in an incident where he knocked down a minor, resulting in her sustaining serious injuries.

Trynos Mugwenhi (39) appeared before Mbare Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje on negligent driving charges after the car he was driving knocked down Munotida Chironda (3). A medical report was produced in court.

Mugwenhi pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Mambanje remanded Mugwenhi out of custody to allow the court to gather more information on what happened on the fateful day. He is expected back in court tomorrow.

Prosecutor Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe told the court that on September 8, 2019 at around 6pm Mugwenhi was driving an Isuzu KB250 in Southview, Harare.

Munotida was running along the same road and was knocked down by Mugwenhi's vehicle. Munotida sustained a fractured right leg and left collar bone.

Mugwenhi denied that he hit the child since it was not yet dark enough to impair his vision or for him not to notice activity on the road ahead.

"Your honour I only heard people shouting that I had run over the child but it was not so dark that I could fail to see the road ahead," he said.

"Maybe that child approached from the side of the road because definitely I did not hear any sound that I had hit something. I then stopped and took the child to hospital, although I was not convinced that I was the one who had cause the accident. Yes, it happened but I showed that I cared contrary to what is being said by Munotida's parents," said Mugwenhi.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pregnant women most hard hit by health care crisis in public hospitals

13 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu PF activists force villages to attend meeting in Uzumba

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Kasukuwere is a 'small boy', says Mutsvangwa

28 mins ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told not to fund terror gangs

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Hodzi ordered to pay costs of Chombo appeal

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

No such thing as bad luck in economics Prof Ncube

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zanu-PF provinces stampeding to endorse Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

'Mnangagwa can't go beyond two terms'

2 hrs ago | 736 Views

Chamisa trims talks demand

2 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Mugabe was not toppled through a coup, says Sadc

2 hrs ago | 674 Views

Cash shortage hurts aid delivery efforts: UN

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Aids battle far from over

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java memorial set for Saturday

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers urban councillors

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill ready for Parliament

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

'Time running out for electoral amendments'

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF unfazed by Kasukuwere movement

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Jittery Zanu-PF frets over leaks

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

MPs urged to grill Mthuli Ncube over excess spending

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Vela sues Nssa boss, claims $5m for defamation

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimra officials spend weekend in custody

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mapeza weaving his magic in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chunga calls out Zifa

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

MDC councillors walk out of govt meeting

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

RBZ rejects TBs bids

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF must reform or allow the country to move forward

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mugodhi Apostolic sect faces fresh divisions

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

US$10k fraud in house deal

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Tshinga Dube rescues liberation hero's family

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Plenty forex for exporters

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bosso stars target top 4 finish

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Horror crash on road to Johannesburg

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bulawayo gains flights momentum

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Exclusive Prospecting Orders must be banned'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Woman raped by neighbour

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Indian billionaire eyes Zimbabwe prime agric land

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Delta confirms PSL sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Subsidised roller meal hits supermarket shelves

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Smuggled drugs flood Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Uproar over National Foods Limited

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Police risk being overpowered and shot with their weapons'

15 hrs ago | 5613 Views

The day GutaRaMwari's last god died

17 hrs ago | 6166 Views

PROPHECY: Two meetings to destabilise Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 9340 Views

Suicidal man saved from roof of Bulawayo's tallest building

18 hrs ago | 5523 Views

Open letter to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 3647 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days