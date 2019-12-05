Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman raped by neighbour

A 30-year-old Harare man last week appeared in court on allegations of raping his 18-year-old neighbour after promising to give her boyfriend a contract to conduct dance lessons for his bridal party.

Tatenda Chikudungu of number 6137 Westlea, Harare, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba, who granted him $300 bail. As part of his bail conditions, Chikudungu was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to continue residing at his given address.

The court heard that on December 18 Chikudungu invited the complainant to his room and asked to have sex with her on the understanding that he would give her boyfriend a contract to conduct dance lessons for his bridal party and she agreed.

The court heard that Chikudungu started fondling the complainant's breasts. The complainant then changed her mind since Chikudungu was about to get married.

She allegedly tried to get off the bed but Chikudungu then raped her.

The court heard that the matter came to light when the complainant's boyfriend accused her of having an extra-marital affair with Chikudungu and they broke up.

The complainant, the court heard narrated the whole story to her sister leading to Chikudungu's arrest.

