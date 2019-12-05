Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshinga Dube rescues liberation hero's family

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF Politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube has chipped in with assistance for the burial of the late liberation war fighter and Cool Crooners music band member Timothy Sekane.

Sekane (84) died on Thursday last week and his family had been struggling to bury him, with the body of the struggle icon reportedly having been stuck at Mpilo Central Hospital mortuary for four days.  

The family could not afford to move the body from the mortuary for burial.

Speaking during a Zanu-PF meeting in Bulawayo yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said he was saddened by Sekane's death and revealed that Rtd Col Tshinga Dube offered to assist in the burial.

"I learnt with great shock of the passing on of our dear Comrade Sekane. He played a crucial role in the liberation struggle. I am meant to understand that the family had challenges in terms of his burial, but I am happy Tshinga has offered to chip in with the required resources in that regard and I am also pledging to further assist if the need arises," he said.

Sekane was one of the first cadres to be deployed by Zapu, getting his training in Zambia. He joined the liberation struggle in 1961, crossing the border to join the liberation war effort in Zambia, a country he made his second home, even settling there for 17 years after the country's liberation.

Despite his illustrious struggle history and legendary status as a musician, his daughter Sheilar Sibve (64), revealed to our sister paper Sunday News that they were struggling to bury her father, as they did not have sufficient funds to first take him from the mortuary and deliver him to a suitable funeral parlour.  

Sekane, who had severe head burns from his time in the war, died because of chronic anaemia and severe dehydration.  

The liberation fighter and musician had fallen ill last month after performing at a show with his beloved Cool Crooners band.  The other members of the Cool Crooners had sought assistance to give him a befitting send-off but failed. Sekane is survived by a wife and two children.

Mourners are gathered at N45 in Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo.

Source - chronicle

