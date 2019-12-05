Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$10k fraud in house deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MAN from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly defrauding another of US$10 000 on claims that he was selling a house in Hope Fountain suburb in the city.

Nkosana Ndlovu (55) of Hope Fountain allegedly sold the house to Mr Mqondisi Mabhena (36) of Entumbane suburb claiming that he needed money urgently.  

Ndlovu was not asked to plead to fraud when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded him out of custody on $500 bail to January 15. According to court papers on November 29 last year Mr Mabhena received a phone call from Ndlovu who told him that he was selling a house. The two agreed to meet and make arrangements regarding payment for the house.

"The complainant drove to the accused person in the central business district. The two finalised the paperwork and agreed that the payment would be processed the following day," read the papers.

Mr Mabhena paid Ndlovu US$10 000 cash towards the purchase of the house. Ndlovu allegedly told Mr Mabhena that the house he had sold to him was co-owned by him and his wife. He allegedly also told Mr Mabhena that he was on separation with his wife but this had nothing to do with the house.

On October 21 this year, Mr Mabhena was allegedly approached by a number of people who were in the company of two females who claimed to be lawyers who told him that he was supposed to vacate the house as he was not the rightful owner.

Mr Mabhena who was in possession of papers that appeared to show he was the owner of the house felt deceived and reported the matter to the police.

Ndlovu was arrested on Monday this week.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC calls for solidarity for youth assembly leader in court to day

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Pregnant women most hard hit by health care crisis in public hospitals

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu PF activists force villages to attend meeting in Uzumba

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Rise in food deprivation of citizens by Zanu PF irks human rights watchdog

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Kasukuwere is a 'small boy', says Mutsvangwa

39 mins ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told not to fund terror gangs

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Hodzi ordered to pay costs of Chombo appeal

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

No such thing as bad luck in economics Prof Ncube

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF provinces stampeding to endorse Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

'Mnangagwa can't go beyond two terms'

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Chamisa trims talks demand

2 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Mugabe was not toppled through a coup, says Sadc

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Cash shortage hurts aid delivery efforts: UN

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Aids battle far from over

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java memorial set for Saturday

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers urban councillors

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill ready for Parliament

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Time running out for electoral amendments'

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF unfazed by Kasukuwere movement

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Jittery Zanu-PF frets over leaks

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

MPs urged to grill Mthuli Ncube over excess spending

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Vela sues Nssa boss, claims $5m for defamation

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimra officials spend weekend in custody

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mapeza weaving his magic in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chunga calls out Zifa

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

MDC councillors walk out of govt meeting

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

RBZ rejects TBs bids

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF must reform or allow the country to move forward

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mugodhi Apostolic sect faces fresh divisions

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Tshinga Dube rescues liberation hero's family

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Plenty forex for exporters

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Bosso stars target top 4 finish

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Horror crash on road to Johannesburg

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bulawayo gains flights momentum

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Exclusive Prospecting Orders must be banned'

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Woman raped by neighbour

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Reckless driver in court

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Indian billionaire eyes Zimbabwe prime agric land

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Delta confirms PSL sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Subsidised roller meal hits supermarket shelves

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Smuggled drugs flood Zimbabwe market

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Uproar over National Foods Limited

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

'Police risk being overpowered and shot with their weapons'

16 hrs ago | 5649 Views

The day GutaRaMwari's last god died

17 hrs ago | 6195 Views

PROPHECY: Two meetings to destabilise Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 9383 Views

Suicidal man saved from roof of Bulawayo's tallest building

18 hrs ago | 5552 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days