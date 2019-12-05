Police urge driver caution in festive season

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads to reduce accidents during the forthcoming festive season.In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged drivers to observe traffic regulations to avoid loss of life. He said police will arrest those who break the rules of the road. He said drivers must desist from driving under the influence of alcohol as this often leads to accidents."The festive season is now upon us. The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) makes a passionate appeal to members of the public to observe the country's laws as they conduct various activities during the period. Firstly, we implore motorists to observe all traffic laws and regulations as they travel to different destinations. Overloading and speeding are serious offences in terms of the law hence we implore drivers and operators to be exemplary by being responsible on the roads," said Asst Comm Nyathi.He urged public service operators and private motorists to desist from using unroadworthy vehicles in a bid to make profits during the holidays."Drivers should check the road worthiness of their vehicles before embarking on journeys. Police will not hesitate to impound all defective and unroadworthy vehicles besides arresting all those who flout the rules of the road. We entreat public service operators to avoid over-burdening drivers by carrying out extra trips as fatigue will catch up with them, leading to accidents," said Asst Comm Nyathi.He said citizens should be on the lookout for crimes such as unlawful entry and theft which are common during the festive season.Asst Comm Nyathi said members of the public usually throw caution to the wind as they participate in festivities."On the other hand, cases of unlawful entry and theft are likely to be on the increase this period. We urge members of the public to put in place measures to ensure that their homes and property are secured. If travelling, at least a trusted person should be left at home and the police can be advised to put the house under supervision if possible. Keeping of large sums of cash and other attractive items at home is discouraged as robbers may pounce on unsuspecting individuals," he said.Asst Comm Nyathi said anti-corruption teams will be deployed to enable a conducive environment free from any illicit behaviour during the festive season."The ZRP will deploy officers to enable a conducive environment before and after this period hence any suspicious activities should be reported promptly to the nearest police station or police officer on sight. Anti-corruption teams will also be checking on illicit activities hence the public and the police officers are warned to desist from corrupt activities," he said.