RBZ rejects TBs bids

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) rejected bids submitted for this week's $300 million Treasury Bills (TBs) auction with analysts saying the snub was due to the fact that the central bank could not meet a request for high rate of return by investors.The central bank on Monday issued another $300 million TBs tender to mobilise funds for its programmes, a development that is feared to further increase money supply in the market.It invited commercial banks, building societies, Peoples Own Savings Bank and Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe to subscribe to a government TB tender.But all bids to the tender were rejected by the central ostensibly on the basis that after factoring in soaring inflation, lenders could have requested for a better rate of return than what the central bank had offered, analysts noted.