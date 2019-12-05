Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC councillors walk out of govt meeting

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance councillors in Marondera last week walked out of a meeting called by the Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Tarubarira Kutamahufa at Government Complex protesting the presence of a police officer.

This paper is reliably informed that the councillors protested why a member of Police Internal Security Intelligence was attending the meeting before they all walked out, resulting in the meeting ending pre-maturely.

Deputy mayor Bornface Tagwireyi yesterday said the councillors walked out of the meeting following the business community's recent refusal to attend a budget meeting at council chambers.

"I was not there, but the business community reported us to the resident minister resulting in us being summoned to her office. Remember that the business community walked out of a council budget meeting recently, so the councillors did the same. I will get the finer details from the mayor because I was in Kariba," he said.

Marondera mayor Chengetai Murowa was not picking calls yesterday.

Marondera Urban Business Association (MUBA) chairperson Carlos Pindirire confirmed that the councillors walked out of the meeting.

"The councillors walked out of the meeting after the (PDC) had summoned them to deliberate issues that were raised by the business community. The meeting didn't go as planned due to the behaviour of the council," he said.

Government last week summoned all councillors following a chaotic supplementary budget meeting that saw members of the business community in Marondera walking out of the meeting accusing council of ignoring their concerns.

The business community under MUNA recently told council that they will only participate in a new budget exercise after council provides answers to their queries; among them the existence of a parking company that is collecting money from motorists with reports that council is not benefiting from the deal.

The MDC councillors, however, accused MUBA members for being linked to Zanu-PF hence their move to disrupt their operations.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt told not to fund terror gangs

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Hodzi ordered to pay costs of Chombo appeal

1 hr ago | 126 Views

No such thing as bad luck in economics Prof Ncube

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF provinces stampeding to endorse Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 257 Views

'Mnangagwa can't go beyond two terms'

1 hr ago | 446 Views

Chamisa trims talks demand

1 hr ago | 801 Views

Mugabe was not toppled through a coup, says Sadc

1 hr ago | 438 Views

Cash shortage hurts aid delivery efforts: UN

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Aids battle far from over

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java memorial set for Saturday

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers urban councillors

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill ready for Parliament

1 hr ago | 104 Views

'Time running out for electoral amendments'

1 hr ago | 72 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF unfazed by Kasukuwere movement

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Jittery Zanu-PF frets over leaks

1 hr ago | 364 Views

MPs urged to grill Mthuli Ncube over excess spending

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Vela sues Nssa boss, claims $5m for defamation

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimra officials spend weekend in custody

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mapeza weaving his magic in South Africa

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Chunga calls out Zifa

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 274 Views

RBZ rejects TBs bids

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF must reform or allow the country to move forward

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mugodhi Apostolic sect faces fresh divisions

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

US$10k fraud in house deal

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Tshinga Dube rescues liberation hero's family

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Plenty forex for exporters

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bosso stars target top 4 finish

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Horror crash on road to Johannesburg

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Bulawayo gains flights momentum

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Exclusive Prospecting Orders must be banned'

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Woman raped by neighbour

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Reckless driver in court

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Indian billionaire eyes Zimbabwe prime agric land

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Delta confirms PSL sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Subsidised roller meal hits supermarket shelves

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Smuggled drugs flood Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Uproar over National Foods Limited

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Police risk being overpowered and shot with their weapons'

15 hrs ago | 5523 Views

The day GutaRaMwari's last god died

16 hrs ago | 6069 Views

PROPHECY: Two meetings to destabilise Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 9189 Views

Suicidal man saved from roof of Bulawayo's tallest building

17 hrs ago | 5425 Views

Open letter to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3577 Views

Moyo is Zimbabwe's most common surname

18 hrs ago | 3890 Views

Jonathan Moyo announces new political party

18 hrs ago | 14699 Views

No one has monopoly of civilization

18 hrs ago | 333 Views

US Embassy, MDC to establish think-tank?

18 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Jonathan Moyo describes #TysonWaBantu political movement as stupid and idiotic?

18 hrs ago | 4839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days