Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has reportedly endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the Zanu-PF presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.Speaking at an inter-district meeting at Chinhoyi Training Centre on Saturday Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Ziyambi Ziyambi distanced his province from information circulating on social media that the province endorsed VP Chiwenga as Zanu-PF candidate insisting that they were the works of "some rouge elements within the war veterans".Ziyambi said, instead, Chiwenga had endorsed Mnangagwa as the Zanu-PF 2023 presidential candidate."There are some rogue elements within the war veterans peddling lies that the province has endorsed VP Chiwenga as the party's 2023 presidential candidate; that is a lie … instead, VP Chiwenga is behind the candidature of President Mnangagwa thereby endorsing it" Ziyambi said.Social media was awash with rumours that there was bad blood between the two veterans of the liberation struggle.Speculation of another coup in the making were heightened when Chiwenga returned home from China where he had been was receiving treatment. He arrived aboard a Chinese plane and the Chinese deputy ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhao Baogang, led the welcoming party, who included Chiwenga's brother and son, minus top government officials who were Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.Social and political commentator Rejoice Ngwenya said such posturing shows that Mnangagwa was "insecure" and wants to curry favour from his powerful Vice-President Chiwenga."The narrative within Zanu-PF is that whenever there is a problem in terms of legitimacy of a leader there are always these undercurrents of endorsements; remember this happened during the last days of Mugabe (the late former President Robert Mugabe). To me it's a sign of insecurity on the part of ED," Ngwenya said.