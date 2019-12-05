Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimra officials spend weekend in custody

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO female Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials who spent the weekend in custody will today hear their bail ruling on a charge of criminal abuse of office.

Clarissa Zharare (47) and Constance Dzinotizei (36) on Friday appeared before Beitbridge provincial magistrate Perseverance Mhangala who did not ask them to plead.

Four other Zimra officers who are facing similar charges are out on bail.

The State is alleging that the two, while on duty on May 23 this year, endorsed false information to generate Customs Clearing Certificates for two Honda Fit cars belonging to Arkinson Madzivire and Thomas Mangere.

The information used to clear vehicles GD 11108035 and GD11209953 belonging to Madzivire and Mangere, respectively, had been used to clear two other vehicles and as a result no duty was paid, the State alleges.

Zharare and Dzinotizei, who are fairly senior officers, are accused of having corruptly entered the information.

They were arrested last week by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission currently investigating the smuggling of 433 cars into the country through Beitbridge and Plumtree.

Source - newsday

